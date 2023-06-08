It’s hard to believe that we’re just a week away from The Flash’s release. After a decade in development, the DC film will see Ezra Miller once again suit up as not one, but two versions of The Scarlet Speedster. The marketing has mainly been focused on the film’s adaptation of the Flashpoint storyline and Michael Keaton’s exciting return as Batman, but the latest clip for Flash gives comic fans the best look yet at the hero’s iconic ring.

The 50-second clip sees the present day Barry Allen aka Flash meeting his younger self in 2013. Older Barry shows his younger self his Flash ring, explains how it works, and has him try it on. The Flash ring is as synonymous with the hero as his yellow and gold wardrobe. Almost every iteration of the character, whether it be in the comics or on The Flash CW series, has all had a version of the ring, so it's cool that the filmmakers found a way to fit it into the film despite its goofier appeal. Just like in the comics and its various TV appearances, Flash’s suit is stored inside the ring itself.

Speaking of the suit, this scene gives us another great look at the more comic inspired uniform. The vibrant red in particular jumps off the screen nicely, and it definitely looks like Ben Affleck’s Batman made both the suit and ring. Lastly, the clip shows off the film’s style of humor and the dynamic that the Barrys will share. Despite both being played by Miller, Older Barry looks to be the straight man to his younger self’s more chaotic and naive nature. Their difference in age is where a lot of the character's humor seems to stem from. From the early reviews and reactions so far, it sounds like Miller does a great job of balancing the two Barrys in this larger than life adventure.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

What’s The Flash About?

The Flash sees Barry accidentally destroy the DCU after going back in time to save his mother’s life. In doing so he creates a new timeline where Zod won the battle in Man of Steel because there were no meta-humans to stop him, Keaton’s back as Batman, and Supergirl exists instead of Superman. In order to restore the timeline, Flash must team up with the younger version of himself, Keaton’s Batman, and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl before it's too late.

When Does The Flash Release?

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16, 2023. While DC fans wait to see our favorite heroes unite in this nostalgic celebration, you can view the new Flash clip down below.