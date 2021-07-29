On the set of Warner Bros.' The Flash, which is currently filming in Scotland, a crew member was injured during an on-set accident. According to Glasgow Live, the crew member was a camera operator who banged into Batman's motorcycle. Luckily, the crew member was not seriously hurt.

In a statement to Variety, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said, “An accident occurred while filming The Flash, where thankfully nobody was seriously hurt. The crew member involved received immediate medical attention as a matter of protocol. We take the well-being of all our employees seriously and have strict health and safety procedures in place on all productions.”

The Flash movie is currently in production in Glasglow, with Ezra Miller set to return as Barry Allen aka the Flash. He will reunite with Ben Affleck, who will reprise his role as the current iteration of Bruce Wayne aka Batman (at least until Robert Pattinson gives it his go). It's Andy Muschietti will direct, with Bumblebee's Christina Hodson writing the screenplay.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Flash' Director Andy Muschietti Teases Supergirl's Costume in New Image

The plot of The Flash will follow Barry as he goes back in time to stop his mother's murder, which inadvertently sets off a "multiverse" of his own. To the delight of fans everywhere, this film will feature two versions of Batman as a consequence of these actions. Affleck will play his version, and Michael Keaton will once again play the caped crusader after his iconic performances in Tim Burton's Batman and Batman Returns. Keaton will play an older Batman returning from a different timeline.

The film will feature a host of other DC Comics favorites, including Sasha Calle who will play Supergirl. Kiersey Clemons has been cast as Iris West, Barry's love interest who already appeared in Justice League. Maribel Verdú will play Barry's mother, and in a bittersweet turn of events, Ron Livingston will play Henry Allen, Barry's father who was wrongly imprisoned for his wife's death. Billy Crudup originally starred as Barry's father in Justice League.

Hopefully, the crew member recovers quickly, and the production of The Flash is still on track. There has been a slew of recent production halts due to the rising number of COVID cases, so it may be a bit longer until we get a production boom of content back. Shows impacted by the pandemic include the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon, and the highly awaited second season of Bridgerton. In response, Netflix just became the first major studio to require vaccinations for cast and crew on U.S. productions — so it looks like injuries aren't the only thing that studios have to worry about nowadays.

The Flash will debut in theaters on Nov. 4, 2022.

KEEP READING: 'The Flash': Official Logo Revealed as Andy Muschietti Teases First Day of Production

Share Share Tweet Email

How 'Doctor Who' Failed Jodie Whittaker The sci-fi institution's first female lead never got a chance to really lead the show.

Read Next