The Flash has had a stumbling box office run, the movie directed by Andy Muschietti featuring Ezra Miller as the scarlet speedster failed to make an impression on the audience for a variety of reasons. However, the movie can still leave impressions with its digital release like many movies that found their audience once available to watch from the comfort of their home. As the movie makes its way on Blu-Ray, many deleted scenes are coming to the surface.

A new clip shared on Twitter sees young Barry discovering Kara Zor-El’s Starcraft. The scene seems to precede the scene where two Barrys and Batman discover Kal-El’s cousin for the first time. The clip sees young Barry all suited up, checking out a chamber bathed in red light with an engraving of the majestic hope symbol. The design for her craft looks distinctly different from the one we saw in Man of Steel. It's in this craft that Barry finds Kara’s suit and initially asks if “Superman is petite?”

The Flash’s Turbulent Run in the Past and Present

The initial plans to launch the fan-favorite speedster in his own standalone feature date back to the 1980s. Over the years of development, the movie has seen numerous directors and writers taking a shot at the story and the right vision for the feature. The plans finally came into motion after Zack Snyder envisioned his DCEU character and chose Miller as part of his Justice League. Muschietti joined the production in 2019 and took inspiration from the Flashpoint event that reset the comic continuity in 2011.

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: ‘The Flash’ Budget Breakdown: How Much Money Will Warner Bros. Discovery Lose?

However, the movie came under scrutiny when Miller faced several legal charges in the following years. When David Zaslav and co took over the reins of Warner Bros studios, they promoted the movie as a theatrical experience, which clearly failed to work. Another reason that caused fans to lose interest in the feature is due to the confusion over the character’s fate in James Gunn’s DC Universe.

The movie features Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising their respective iterations of Bruce Wayne/Batman one last time. Furthermore, the feature is full of cameos from yesteryears to tickle the nostalgic bone.

The Flash is available for digital purchase now. You can check out the deleted scene below: