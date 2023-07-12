The Flash is racing into home entertainment soon, and Collider is delighted to bring you an exclusive look at the making of the movie, showcasing Ezra Miller's tremendous performance as the titular Flash, Barry Allen, in an exclusive featurette that delves into the work that went on behind the scenes to bring this multiversal adventure to life.

Director Andy Muschietti's thrill ride of a movie will arrive on digital on July 18, before its physical release on August 29, which will come with a host of additional special features that will give fans a true glimpse into the work that went into the production. The 4K UHD and digital versions of the film include nine featurettes on the making of the movie, as well as a special six-part original scripted audio series, which features Max Greenfield as The Flash, and a behind-the-scenes documentary.

In the "Worlds Collide" featurette we're sharing with you today, Muschietti reveals how he and producer Barbara Muschietti pulled off their biggest endeavor yet, an epic complete with action, emotion, humor, breathtaking sets, big stunts, and groundbreaking special effects. It's just a taste of all of the cool bonus features you can bring home with The Flash.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Loved ’The Flash,’ According to Director Andy Muschietti

Everything You Want in a Movie

Muschietti and his cast poured their heart and soul into the film, and a lot of that comes through very clearly on screen. Audience reaction to the film has been extremely positive across the board, and the film even has a superstar supporter in fellow blockbuster advocate Tom Cruise, who contacted Muschietti by phone to convey how much he had enjoyed the movie.

Cruise was noted to have told the producers that the film was "everything you want in a movie" and "the kind of movie we need right now." Muschietti added that it didn't add pressure to them, simply confidence, saying, "If anything, [we got] more confidence in the thing that we did, because the movie was finished by the time that [Cruise and Stephen King—who also praised the film] saw it, so it was a confidence boost if anything."

Producer Barbara Muschietti added: "It's a very cynical industry, and to hear people that really have no skin in the game, because they have nothing to gain, just say something that lovely—in the case of Tom Cruise, he called us, talked for 15 minutes, praising Andy, praising the film, and it just feels very good because we really work very hard to make these movies."

The cast also includes Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon, Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue and Michael Keaton. The Flash will be available on Premium Digital Ownership from July 18, before arriving on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 29. Check out the featurette below and get all of the details about the different versions of The Flash you can bring home soon:

The Flash (Premium Digital Ownership)

“The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus” podcast – Six-part original scripted audio series

featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Behind the Scenes

Deleted Scenes

Saving Supergirl - featurette

The Bat Chase - featurette

Battling Zod - featurette

Fighting Dark Flash - featurette

The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster – featurette (Amazon digital exclusive)

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide - featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again - featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton - featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse - featurette

The Flash (Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, DVD)

The Flash Blu-ray contains the following special features:

“The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus” podcast – Six-part original scripted audio series

featuring Max Greenfield as The Flash

The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus Behind the Scenes

Making the Flash: Worlds Collide - featurette

Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again - featurette

Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton - featurette

Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse - featurette

The Flash (Digital, 4K, Blu-ray, DVD)

The Flash 4K UHD contains the following special features: