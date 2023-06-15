Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for 'The Flash'The runtime for The Flash being almost two and a half hours makes it a long journey for even "The Fastest Man Alive," however, rest assured there is something waiting for fans as soon as the credits have finished rolling. End-credits scenes in superhero movies are certainly not a new development, as both Marvel and DC have included them in nearly all of their recent feature films and shows. Though it is rare for an end-credits sequence to generate the hype that the one for The Flash has. When the film received an early premiere at Cinemacon 2023, the true ending and the end-credits scene were reportedly removed to avoid early leaks and spoilers.

Some big cameos and reveals did make their way onto the internet well before the film's release anyway, with one in particular coming from director Andy Muschietti himself when he revealed one of the film's many surprising cameos early. The end-credits scene also features a cameo, but before we do a deep dive into explaining the sequence, consider this your final spoiler warning.

The End-Credits Scene of 'The Flash' Reunites Barry Allen and Arthur Curry

For much of the film's run-time, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) laments how his poor social skills have led to him having a big lack of friends. Sure he does have his co-workers in the Justice League and sets a date with Iris West (Kiersey Clemons) towards the film's end, but the only social interaction he has are his frankly rude co-workers at the Central City Police Department in Patty Spivot (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) and Albert Desmond (Rudy Mancuso). Still, Barry clearly needs a friend to talk to, especially after his multiversal adventure that ended in another former Batman (who isn't Michael Keaton) replaced Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne.

Thus, Barry reaches out to his gruff and tough team member, Arthur Curry, also known as Aquaman. Once again played by Jason Momoa, the scene begins with Barry and Arthur leaving a bar. Despite being more than a few drinks in, Barry is stone-sober because of his lightning-fast metabolism. Arthur, on the other hand, is absolutely plastered, prancing along the streets of Central City completely intoxicated. Perhaps alcohol was needed for Barry to tell Arthur about the multiverse theory, which is an understandably tough pill to swallow.

Barry tells Arthur how there are so many different Batman variants out there in the multiverse, but in the case of Aquaman, they all seem to look just like the DCEU version we all know and love. Shortly after, Arthur takes a tumble and falls face-first into a puddle. That would be a potential drowning hazard for most alcoholics, but is obviously not a problem for Aquaman, who can breathe underwater. Undeterred by his faceplant, Arthur gives Barry an Atlantean ring so he can sell it and they can buy some more alcohol.

Jason Momoa Isn't the Only 'Aquaman' Star to Cameo in 'The Flash'

Jason Momoa's appearance as Aquaman is one of the many great cameo appearances in The Flash, but another cast member from the Aquaman franchise beat Momoa to the punch earlier in the film. After getting struck by lightning and losing his powers, Barry quickly learns that the new timeline he's created has made way for the return of General Zod (Michael Shannon). Reminiscing on how Zod massacred a decent portion of Metropolis' population, Barry tries to reassemble the Justice League in this new dimension.

This task proves easier said than done, as the vast majority of the Justice League's members from his dimension either never became heroes, completely disappeared, or just were never born entirely. When Barry tries to find Cyborg (Ray Fisher), he learns that Victor Stone is still pursuing a career in football and never gained powers. When Barry tries to look up Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), there is zero record of Diana Prince whatsoever.

Barry does manage to find a phone number for Thomas Curry, the human father of Aquaman. When Barry calls the number, it is answered by none other than Temuera Morrison, once again reprising the role of Thomas Curry. The only problem is that in this new timeline is one where Thomas Curry never met the Atlantean Queen Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), and instead lived a relatively normal life as a lighthouse keeper. Thus, Arthur Curry was never born. Thankfully Barry is able to find an older variant of Batman (Keaton) and an imprisoned Supergirl (Sasha Calle) to help him face Zod.

What Does the End-Credits Scene of 'The Flash' Mean for DC's Future?

DC Studios and their cinematic universe have been in a state of reconstruction and uncertainty, following the appointment of James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of the production company. With characters like Superman and Batman being recast, many fans assumed Gunn and Safran would just reboot the continuity. However, it looks like some characters and actors are sticking around, such as Viola Davis' Amanda Waller.

In the case of Jason Momoa's Aquaman, when considering the actor's prior comments, the upcoming release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the character's appearance in The Flash's end credits, it looks as if Momoa might also be here to stay. There has been some speculation online that Momoa may be recast into Gunn and Safran's DCU as Lobo, but instead, he may continue to portray the fan-favorite rendition of Aquaman. The end-credits sequence also subtly adds more credence to this theory, as Barry does explicitly say that Aquaman is more or less the same in every timeline. Even if the new DCU does take place in a completely different universe, chances are Momoa will still be Aquaman.

As for Ezra Miller, their fate in the DCU's future is a lot more uncertain. Their off-screen behavior and numerous controversies have led DC Studios and James Gunn to play coy on whether the actor will return to the role, despite endorsements from peers like director Andy Muschietti. Miller's returning to the role likely hinges entirely on their public image and if it improves, but the actor's notable absence from press junkets for The Flash despite being the star isn't a great start.

The Flash comes to theaters on June 16th, 2023.

