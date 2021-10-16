At today’s DC FanDome, we finally received new footage from Andy Muschietti's long-in-the-works The Flash, starring Ezra Miller. This is the first look we have at Michael Keaton's Batman as well since the actor returned to don the cape and cowl for the upcoming DC flick, with a voiceover from Keaton serving as the backdrop for much of the footage.

Muschietti has been teasing the highly anticipated superhero film on his Instagram for quite some time. We’ve seen an image of what looks to be a Batman/Flash combination outfit, as well as a look at Supergirl’s outfit. And who can blame him, as since the film has been teasing multiple universes and multiple versions of Batman, The Flash is arguably one of the most eagerly awaited films that DC has on the way.

DC has been working on making a The Flash movie since 2004, with various writers and directors joining and leaving the project over the years. While Miller has played Flash/Barry Allen in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and in a cameo in both Suicide Squad and Arrow, this will be the first solo film for Miller’s Flash.

The Flash will be directed by Muschietti, who previously directed Mama, It, and It: Chapter Two, and is written by Christina Hodson, who previously worked with DC on Birds of Prey.

Influenced by the Flashpoint comic book series, the film will see Allen time traveling and exploring other timelines. Because of that, The Flash will not only feature Ben Affleck as Batman, but will see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. The film will also star Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston, who will be replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father in the DCEU.

The Flash finally comes to theaters on November 4, 2022. Check out the footage below:

