Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash

Despite all the controversy surrounding the project, The Flash raced into theaters to deliver a brand-new superhero adventure starring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster. As a story set in the Multiverse, The Flash finds clever ways to integrate different versions of beloved DC characters, with Michael Keaton putting his Batman costume back and Sasha Calle rising up to the occasion as Supergirl. That’s not all, as The Flash also has nods to Adam West’s Batman, Christopher Reeve's Superman, and even fulfills Nicolas Cage’s fantasy of becoming the Man of Steel. However, one of the cameos in The Flash might elude some fans, who’ll have a hard time recognizing the black-and-white Superman who shows up for a brief moment. That’s because it’s been a long time since George Reeves played the Man of Steel in a beloved 50s TV show about the Kryptonian hero.

Who Is George Reeves?

Image via Motion Pictures for Television and National Comics Publications

While superheroes have become Hollywood’s bread and butter in the past two decades, adapting comic books into films and television is nothing new. We’ve been creating and consuming superhero media since Adventures of Captain Marvel premiered in 1941, featuring Tom Tyler as the superhero we now know as Shazam. Even earlier, if we consider Mandrake the Magician or the Shadow as superheroes, which is open for debate. In Superman’s case, the Man of Steel got a series of short animated films released in theaters between 1941 and 1943. The first live-action adaptation came in 1948 when Kirk Alyn starred in a film serial. Alyn would reprise the role for a serial film sequel, Atom Man vs. Superman, helping the Man of Steel become an icon beyond comic books.

RELATED: What Happens to Ezra Miller Now After 'The Flash'?

In 1951, Lippert Pictures decided to produce a TV show based on the Superman comics, starring George Reeves in the leading role. The studio also shot a live-action B-movie titled Superman and the Mole Men to promote the upcoming series. That movie is nothing less than the first feature film based on any DC Comics character. Thanks to the success of Superman and the Mole Men, the Adventures of Superman TV show ran for six seasons. The first two seasons, consisting of 26 episodes each, were shot in black-and-white, with seasons three to six changing the format to color. As a result, in the early 50s, people were used to the image of Superman in tones of grey.

How ‘The Flash’ Honors George Reeves' Legacy

Image via Jefferson Chacon

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent the murder of his mother, which also leads his father to be unjustly arrested. Messing up with time is a complicated matter, and Barry ends up in a reality where metahumans don’t exist, and Earth is ripe for General Zod (Michael Shannon) to conquer. What’s terrible can always get worse, though, and Barry inadvertently pushes a younger version of himself to break time-space even further. As a result, the timelines of the Multiverse start to collapse against each other.

When The Flash reveals all the different worlds that could exist, the movie shows some images of classic stars that played DC heroes in the past. One of them is Reeves’ black-and-white Superman. That is the perfect cameo to remind everyone DC has a long history in theaters. And while Reeves might not have been the first star to play Superman in live-action, he did kick off the feature film adaptation tradition. And thanks to his successful TV show, Reeves ensured the legacy of the Man of Steel would live on.

Read More About ‘The Flash’