Just when you thought that The Flash was never going to take a W, the DC superhero film has passed an important milestone at the worldwide box office. That being said, it’s far from being in the clear, thanks to its massive production budget and the millions more that Warner Bros. spent on promoting it. After just under two weeks in theaters, the movie has passed the $200 million mark worldwide, as it attempts to scrape up what’s left of its dignity.

By now, everybody who follows this sort of thing knows what a major disappointment the movie has been for Warner Bros. — not just commercially, but also critically. And a part of the blame must go to the studio for hyping it like it’s the best superhero film since The Dark Knight. Audiences only had to watch it to realize that it wasn't. On the back of middling reviews, the film debuted to underwhelming numbers both domestically and worldwide earlier this month and then proceeded to register one of the worst second-weekend drops in the history of the superhero genre.

As it approaches its third week of release, The Flash has yet to pass the $100 million mark domestically — it currently sits at $91 million. From international territories, the movie has grossed $123 million, taking its running global haul to a hair under $215 million. The film was all but rejected by audiences this past weekend, as it slipped to the number three spot on the domestic chart, only narrowly out-performing the raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings. Viewers instead opted to revisit Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which reclaimed the top spot. Family audiences also decided to check out Pixar’s Elemental, which staged a minor comeback after a disappointing debut.

Image via Warner Bros.

Produced on a reported budget of $200 million (minus the reported $150 million that W.B. spent on marketing it), The Flash will have to gross twice its budget to break even. This seems out of the question at this point. It’s also looking unlikely for it to match the disappointing global total posted by Black Adam last year ($393 million). But at the very least, it managed to outperform the last DC release — Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which tapped out with $133 million earlier this year. As far as the DC Extended Universe’s internal rankings are concerned, The Flash also overtook the franchise’s two pandemic-era projects — The Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman 1984 — as well as 2020’s Birds of Prey. But it still trails the first Shazam!, which grossed $363 million globally in 2019.

Somewhere in Atlantis, Aquaman Is Terrified

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film has had a famously difficult production, with multiple starts and stops over the years. Directors came and went, the script was written and then rewritten, star Ezra Miller’s personal troubles attracted bad press, and the overall dwindling interest in the DCEU certainly affected its performance. It was reported recently that W.B. could’ve actually cut its losses by not releasing it at all, like they did with the Batgirl film. But fans seem to be eager to put this stage of the DCEU behind them, as they gear up to start afresh with director James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy next year. But before that, they'll have to decide whether they're interested in checking out the last remaining relic of the previous regime, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. You can watch our interview with Muschietti here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.