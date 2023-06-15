Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash.

If Henry Cavill fans wonder if the star will pop up in The Flash for a quick cameo, the answer is no. Now that the movie is in theaters, we can confirm that Cavill is not present for the latest adventure of the Scarlett Speedster (Ezra Miller). That doesn’t mean Superman isn’t part of the movie, as Cavill’s iteration of the Man of Steel is referenced multiple times throughout the film.

This Is How ‘The Flash’ Uses Henry Cavill’s Version of Superman

The beginning of The Flash occurs in the same timeline as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. After the events of the previous movies, Barry Allen joined the Justice League to help his fellow heroes whenever they need. That’s precisely what happens in The Flash’s opening scene when Batman (Ben Affleck) needs backup in Gotham City. Barry gets a call from Alfred, who explains Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) isn’t picking up her phone, while Superman is busy with a sudden volcano eruption in Guatemala. We even glimpse a news report showing the Man of Steel, but we can never see his face. Nevertheless, Superman’s costume is based on the one the Kryptonian used in the previous DC Extended Universe productions. So, while Cavill is not part of The Flash, he’s present in spirit, as his version of Superman is the one Barry knows.

Cavill’s Superman also becomes a key plot point in Barry’s multiversal adventures. That’s because once the Scarlett Speedster breaks the timeline, he goes on a daring rescue mission to save the alien he thinks is Superman, the last hope for Earth to survive General Zod's (Michael Shannon) invasion. As it turns out, in the alternate timeline, the Kryptonian who came to Earth is Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Still, while explaining the importance of Superman to his younger self and Michael Keaton’s Batman, Barry constantly refers to events in Man of Steel and Justice League, both movies that starred Cavill. Sure, it would be nice to see Cavill return for a cameo. But at least The Flash recognizes his legacy.

Why Henry Cavill Is Not Part of ‘The Flash’?

While The Flash was still in production, Cavill was rumored to appear in the movie. Given that almost the entire Justice League is part of The Flash, it seems likely that Cavill was also attached to the project at some point. In the intro of The Flash, we see Affleck’s Batman and Gadot’s Wonder Woman, while the post-credits scene features Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Even Ray Fisher’s Cyborg gets namedropped, although considering the star's history with Warner Bros., it’s not surprising he doesn’t have a cameo. So, why didn’t Cavill appear in The Flash?

At this point, we can only speculate. However, one of the possible reasons is that Cavill chose not to show up after being supposedly told he would be back for Man of Steel 2, only for Warner Bros. to reveal the project never existed in the first place. Recent reports also pointed out how Cavill’s cameo was cut to allow Gunn’s new DCU to flourish. However, since many members of the previous Justice League remain in the movie, these reports might not have been accurate.

Whatever the reason might be, Cavill is not in The Flash. And with Superman: Legacy moving faster than a speeding bullet, it seems like Cavill won’t return for a DC cameo anytime soon.

