One of the biggest reveals of DC FanDome was a first look teaser at the upcoming The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller who reprises his role from Zack Snyder’s Justice League. The teaser offered a first look not only at the new Flash costume, but also an alternate Barry Allen.

The teaser opens up with some moody shots that invoke the famous comic book storyline Flashpoint. We see what appears to be Barry Allen and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl show up to a fog covered Wayne Manor. However, it is not any Wayne Manor. With a very Tim Burton and Danny Elfman Batman musical score in the background as well as a familiar gruff voice narrating the footage, we get shots leading up to The Flash meeting Michael Keaton’s Batman. They do not show his face, but all fans need is a shot of Keaton’s unique cowl on the ground and a scene shot from behind of Batman walking into frame for fans to get excited over. There are also teases of character staples including the infamous Flash ring and what appears to be Barry's mother which is connected to The Flash’s origin story.

However, probably the biggest reveal comes from a shot of two Flashs played both by Miller and Supergirl standing side by side. The trailer ends with the main Flash in the middle of the frame asking Keaton’s Batman, “are you in?”. Even though the teaser is only just over a minute long, there is a lot to unpack and many questions that need to be answered. Why are there two Flash (Flashes?)? Is the second Flash a future version of Barry or a multiverse Version of him? And how will the return of Burton’s version of Batman affect the story? Given the many Flashpoint influences, it may be easy to decode those questions.

RELATED: 'The Flash': First Movie Footage Reveals Michael Keaton's BatmanWith the movie more than a year away, there is plenty of time to speculate and debate over what is to come. The one noticeable absence from the footage is Ben Affleck’s version of Batman which could indicate a smaller role, but given that the film is still at the heart of production only time will tell.

Director Andy Muschietti has been teasing the film with various pictures showing off the logos of The Scarlet Speedster, Supergirl, and Keaton’s Batman. If this new teaser is any indication, there will definitely be more photos and videos to salivate over for the months till the film's release.

The Flash is coming to theaters on November 4, 2022 and stars Miller, Keaton, Calle, Affleck, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdu, and Ron Livingston.

