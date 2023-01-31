While DC Studios co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran presented ten new movies and TV shows for their new DCU storyline, they’ve also explained how the films set to premiere this year will fit with their unified storyline. And while we are yet to watch a trailer for The Flash movie (the first one hits Super Bowl Sunday) starring Ezra Miller, Gunn assures fans it’s “fucking amazing.”

It’s been nine years since a solo film starring Miller as The Flash was first announced, and in the meantime, a lot has happened inside DC Studios. First, Zack Snyder was pushed away by Warner when it became clear his vision for the DC Extended Universe was not gathering the expected financial result. Then, Snyder's successor, Walter Hamada, tried to salvage what he could from Synder’s plan to build a different cinematic universe. However, after the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Hamada stepped down from his post, eventually leading Gunn and Safran to take control of DC Studios.

Gunn and Safran's first order of business was to clean the board and start fresh. However, Warner Bros. Discovery wants to get back the money it invested in all the DC movies hitting theaters this year, such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. While Gunn and Safran are excited to work on their new unified storyline, they also have to juggle DC productions developed before their time. Fortunately, The Flash tackles time travel and alternated universes. So, as Gunn revealed yesterday, The Flash will reset the DCU and give DC Studios some breathing space to introduce its new slate of movies and TV shows. And lucky for fans, The Flash might provide the old DCU with a proper farewell, as the film is reportedly excellent. As Gunn puts it:

“Can I say one more thing? The Flash is fucking amazing. Like it's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. [Director] Andy Muschietti did an amazing job.”

Image Via Warner Bros.

Will the DCU Bring Ezra Miller Back after The Flash?

While it’s great that The Flash is promising to be one of the best DC movies to hit theaters, some fans are still concerned about lead star Miller keeping his superhero role after his recent legal troubles. Miller's problematic behavior almost led Warner Bros. Discovery to scrap The Flash entirely, but things have been quieter since the star issued an apology and committed to rehab. DC Studios is in an uncomfortable position since they cannot damage The Flash's marketing campaign, which means they are unable to give a clear answer about Miller’s fate. Any answer to the big question could enrage fans everywhere. So, when asked directly if Miller would remain the Scarlet Speedster in the new DCU, Safran kept things vague by saying:

“Ezra is fully committed to the recovery right now. And, you know, we talked to them, we're in constant contact. But you know, when the time is right, we'll have the conversation with them, and decide what what's best for them personally and also for us.”

The Flash is currently scheduled to come to theaters on June 23, 2023. Check our interview with Michael Keaton about his return to the role of Batman in The Flash: