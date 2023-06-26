At this point, we all know that The Flash is racing lightning-fast towards becoming of one of the year’s most disappointing turnouts, but a new report suggests that, no matter how many CGI babies Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) saves, nothing can save the hero from this downward spiral. This past Sunday, Twitter users were surprised with a surprise flick “release" that they could watch in its entirety: According to The Direct, Twitter handle @BriYoshFR uploaded the full 144 minutes of The Flash for anyone who wanted to see it. The account has since been suspended.

Even though Twitter managed to take down the account relatively fast, the full movie was up for eight hours on the platform, which allowed for a whopping 1.7 million views accumulated by the time the account got suspended. The number suggests that people are still interested in discovering what happens within the DC multiverse and which cameos the new movie has in store – they’re just not willing to spend time and their hard-earned money on a movie ticket for a title that has been met with mixed reviews and a flailing box-office performance.

The amount of viewers that checked out the movie online can be a massive hit for DC Studios, which has seen The Flash deliver a lackluster performance in ticket sales across the globe from day one. The movie debuted with a modest $55 million domestically, which fell short of the initial projections that the superhero movie would be one of the summer’s biggest hits. Based off the public that the Twitter stream was able to gather, it's possible to assume that, at the very least, one million potential ticket buyers will no longer make the effort of leaving their houses to check out the adventure on the big screen.

The Flash Is Not Bad, But Is It Worth Your Money?

Even though it seems that everyone understands that The Flash isn’t a particularly bad movie (it currently holds a 65% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes), fans and critics agree that the new DC installment is a far cry from James Gunn’s praise of “one of the best superhero movies" ever made. One thing that severely impacts viewers' involvement with the story is The Flash’s notoriously bad CGI, which is not something that audiences usually expect from movies with exorbitant budgets. Another element that might have driven viewers away was Miller’s controversial behavior, which was brushed off by Warner Bros. during production and when the movie premiered. Last but not least, DC Studios didn’t really weigh how popular Barry Allen is among the public – this is the speedster’s first solo outing in a big-budget title, and one of the reasons why they resorted to fan-favorite Batman (Michael Keaton) to increase public’s interest.

All those elements are things that moviegoers factor in when choosing whether they'll leave the comfort of their homes to go to a movie theater: Do I like this character/actor enough? What are my friends and favorite critics saying about the movie? Is this an experience that's worth a pricey ticket? The scales are seriously tipping against The Flash on all those instances. So far, the movie has grossed a little over $200 million worldwide – a number that pales in comparison to other summer blockbusters released this year like Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($560M), Fast X ($689M) and even past DC titles that were considered flops like Black Adam ($393M).

