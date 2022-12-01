Ahead of CCXP, DC Studio’s future finally looks bright under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran. The movie's social media accounts have covertly updated their profile and cover photos revealing a new logo for The Flash. The new logo is more geometric in design in signature Flash red with golden accents. Given the feature is slated for June 2023, it seems like promotions for the movie are going to ramp up.

The Flash is directed by filmmaker Andy Muschetti, based on The Flashpoint storyline, and will open the doors of the DC multiverse. Along with lead star Ezra Miller, the movie will feature two Batmans, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. Previously revealed promotional material also saw Miller having double roles as well. After a turbulent year starting with the Warner Bros Discovery merger, under CEO David Zaslav the studio has gone through major restructuring with many projects being axed, most notably the Leslie Grace-led Batgirl, which shook the industry and gathered a lot of bad press. Adding fuel to the fire was Miller’s personal reputation, which took a nose dive with multiple legal misconducts.

Troubles began when the actor was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct. Ever since Miller got involved in multiple legal investigations for supposedly stealing passports, threatening people in public, robbing alcohol bottles from a home, and even supplying illegal drugs to a minor. Given the studio planned to bait The Flash as one of the major IP’s going forward, Miller met the studio's newest executives Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, and then came out with an apology citing their mental health trouble. Apologizing to fans, Miller said in a statement,

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Image via DC

Since their apology, the controversy surrounding the movies has calmed down. It will be interesting to see how the movie promotion rolls out from here on. Zaslav has been vocal about bidding The Flash as one of the important theatrical releases from the DC Studio alongside features like Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, Joker 2, and Shazam! The Fury of Gods and more.

The Flash is set for its June 23, 2023 release. You can check out more details about Miller’s troubles and apology below: