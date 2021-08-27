There is as much secrecy surrounding The Flash movie as there is anticipation, and that’s saying something. This DC Comics adaptation has been years in the making, with various directors and screenwriters coming and going before Warner Bros. tapped It filmmaker Andy Muschietti to take the helm and finally make The Flash a reality. Ezra Miller stars in this standalone installment, we know that much, but one of the most exciting aspects of The Flash is that the film will delve deeply into the idea of the multiverse, with Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck confirmed to reprise their roles as Batman from their two very different franchises. Add on top of that the fact that the film will also introduce Sasha Calle as a new Supergirl, and there’s a lot going on in this movie besides just watching Ezra Miller run fast.

I recently got the chance to speak with cinematographer Henry Braham for an exclusive interview about his excellent work on another DC movie, The Suicide Squad, and during our conversation I asked him about his work on The Flash given that the film is currently in production. While Braham was tight-lipped, he echoed comments he made about The Suicide Squad being compelling as a movie first and foremost, and not just a “superhero movie”:

“[The Flash is] going great. I mean, it's a complex movie, and it's a fantastic concept of bringing in the generations of these kind of comic books. Again, it's not really a comic book movie. It's not based in reality, but it’s a much more kind of technically complex — I think all the filmmakers are really keen that the technical complexity of the storytelling doesn't get in the way of just good quality filmmaking. Hopefully, I don't think it'll ever come across as a superhero movie. It will come across as a movie, and that's what it is. I think that's the way these things need to go. We need to be making great, great, great films that happen to have superheroes who have truthful characters behind them, with all the character flaws that we find in humanity.”

While Braham declined to discuss the film’s tone, he did talk about working with Keaton and the rest of the cast, and teased the film’s large scope:

“It's a pleasure working with the cast, as they're fantastic. Michael, of course, is a genius, and it's wonderful to see him recreate that role but in the present day. It’s wonderful. I think the movie has a massive scope, and I'm lucky to be able to work on movies I'd like to go and see. I'm not really interested in comic book movies. I'm interested in movies that take me on a journey, an emotional journey and a visual journey.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cinematographer also spoke briefly about the technological challenge of showcasing The Flash’s powers, which we’ve now seen a couple of different ways between the theatrical cut of Justice League and The Snyder Cut. But for Braham and the filmmakers behind The Flash movie, their goal is for the audience to forget about the technology and get wrapped up in the story:

“I think it can be beautiful, and it can be emotional. On the one hand, you have the kind of technical thing of when, what, and how. But it's like all filmmaking, it's about kind figuring out an idea so that you don't really think about it. You don't think, ‘Oh.’ It becomes a natural part of the storytelling, so yeah. It’s fairly enjoyable, and fun to do.”

The Flash filming is winding down but Braham is staying busy in the comic book realm, as he’s next set to reteam with Gunn on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which starts filming in November.

Look for my full interview with Braham on Collider soon. The Suicide Squad is now playing in theaters and is streaming on HBO Max.

