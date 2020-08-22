‘The Flash’ Will Introduce the Multiverse Into the DCEU

Fans looking forward to The Flash got some big updates about Ezra Miller‘s forthcoming solo DCEU movie on Saturday during the DC FanDome virtual event. Earlier in the week, it was revealed both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck would be reprising their respective versions of Batman in The Flash. The return of these two Bruce Waynes strongly teased the likelihood The Flash would be the movie to tackle to the concept of the multiverse — and now we have the confirmation it definitely will.

The Flash panel lasted only 10 minutes during Saturday’s DC FanDome event, but it was packed to the rafters with fun teases about the long-in-development DCEU movie which now finally seems ready to move forward. Toward the end of the panel, Miller and The Flash screenwriter Christina Hodson both spoke vaguely about the plot of the movie and what we might expect to see. Miller kicked things off, sharing, “This movie, by opening that door that Flashpoint did in the comics, all of these stories and characters can start to collide.”

Then, Hodson went on to say that “the cinematic multiverse is going to be born out of this movie, it’s born of out Barry’s story,” with Miller then adding, “It blows our minds, the levels of possibility that exist within the context of this character and this story.”

Both Hodson and Miller’s comments seemingly confirming the multiverse will be at the center of The Flash‘s plot echo earlier comments made by the movie’s director, Andy Muschietti. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Muschietti spoke about Keaton and Affleck’s respective Batman returns, going on to share:

“This movie is a bit of a hinge in the sense that it presents a story that implies a unified universe where all the cinematic iterations that we’ve seen before are valid. It’s inclusive in the sense that it is saying all that you’ve seen exists, and everything that you will see exists, in the same unified multiverse.”

Big things are definitely coming our way, courtesy of The Flash. After spending so many years in development hell, it’s exciting to see what direction this movie is planning to take and who is coming on board to help bring this story to life.

The Flash is scheduled for release on June 3, 2022. For more, check out the newest trailer for Wonder Woman 1984, also revealed at DC FanDome on Saturday.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.