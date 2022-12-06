DC had a good cinematic year in 2022 with films like The Batman and Black Adam lighting up the box office, but 2023 looks to be an even bigger year with the return of some of the universe's greatest heroes. At the center of Warner Bros' DC schedule is The Flash which was slated to speed into theaters on June 23, 2023. However, in a rare bit of good news for the Ezra Miller led superhero epic, the film has now been pushed up a week to June 16, 2023.

This means The Flash will now be taking on Disney Pixar’s Elemental and the rated-R Jennifer Lawrence film, No Hard Feelings, in theaters. This highly anticipated superhero film went down a wild and long road to get made. Even before all of Miller’s legal and personal troubles took center stage, this was a film that was in development-purgatory since the character’s separate CW series debuted in 2014. The Scarlet Speedster’s solo film went through a number of writers, directors, and release dates before WB landed on Andy Muschietti to take the director’s chair. Then DC fans were floored to learn that this film would be a take on the iconic Flashpoint storyline which focused on Barry Allen going back in time to stop his mother’s death at the hands of his arch-rival, the Reverse-Flash. This chain of events created a timeline where Bruce Wayne died, Martha Wayne became The Joker, and Thomas Wayne turned into a lethal Batman.

While there’s still a ton of mystery surrounding the plot, the teaser shown at DC FanDome in 2021 had a lot of imagery reminiscent of that classic storyline along with giving us our first look at Michael Keaton’s return as Batman and Sasha Calle’s introduction as Supergirl. The film will see Miller play multiple versions of Barry as well. Concept art that floated around CCXP this past weekend even showed a version of Barry in a modified Flash suit made out of the Batsuit from Batman Returns. Keaton certainly looks to be a major part of this universe-hopping story.

However, it’s hard to talk about this film without mentioning Miller’s past off-set actions. The actor’s situation got so bad that fans thought David Zaslav would just cut WB’s losses and cancel the release of the film like he did with the ill-fated Batgirl. However, the upcoming film is apparently too good for dire measures. Deadline claims that The Flash has tested extremely well, and they have sources that have told them that this film is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good” which isn't to be taken lightly. That film famously united the three cinematic Spider-Men for the first time. Similarly, this film will feature two Batmen. Along with the previously mentioned Keaton, Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight has a role to play in The Flash.

Due to the film's high stakes, it’s understandable why Zaslav and WB would be confident enough in The Flash to move it up a week despite the ever-evolving news surrounding its lead. Along with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Flash will be one of the biggest theatrical tests for the studio next year. That trio, plus Blue Beetle, are also the last remaining set of DC films made by the previous regime at WB. Because of that, it will be interesting to see how The Flash shapes or affects the new James Gunn era for WB and DC Studios.

The Flash races exclusively into theaters on June 16, 2023.