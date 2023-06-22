The Flash may not be setting the box office alight, to the disappointment of Warner Bros. Discovery, but the film from Andy Muschietti does have one champion in the form of Kevin Smith, whose previous unseen work was referenced in a very deep cut during the climactic "Worlds Colliding" scene toward the end of the film, in the shape of Nicolas Cage as Superman, fighting a giant spider.

Taking inspiration from Tim Burton's unique vision of Batman, Warner Bros. aimed to apply a similar approach to the iconic Man of Tomorrow when preparing Superman Lives in the mid-1990s. They even went as far as considering Burton for the director's chair and enlisting the talented nerd emperor Smith to craft the screenplay. Although Superman Lives never materialized into a cinematic reality, its impact on subsequent Superman ventures remains the stuff of legend.

Smith was hired by producer Jon Peters to write the screenplay after pitching a story outline, but was given a list of bizarre conditions and rules that included Superman not being allowed to fly, and battling a huge spider in the third act. The film's budget eventually ballooned to almost $200 million, and was eventually canned. Seeing the story he wrote—and, in the case of said gigantic arachnid, was forced to write—was "mind-melting," as Smith recently said to Rolling Stone.

"I got to go to the premiere the other day, and then I watched it again last night here at the movie theater I own, SModcastle Cinemas [in Atlantic Highlands, N.J.]. I’m watching it again Friday and Saturday at the movie theater with audiences. It’s mind-melting. One of the first things I thought when I saw it at the premiere is, “Goddammit, it would have worked.” As much as I used to make fun of Jon Peters, that looked badass. He wasn’t wrong. Like, it totally could have panned out."

Image via Warner Bros

RELATED: The Strange History Behind That Amazing Cameo in 'The Flash'

It Was All a Sense of Weird Closure

Smith further expanded on how the discussion for Superman went, with he and Peters butting heads on who they felt was the right choice to play the Man of Steel - Peters was in favor of Sean Penn, while Smith believed Cage's natural passion and enthusiasm for comic book lore made him the natural fit, and that proved to be the case when Burton boarded the project and cast him.

"Jon Peters was like, “I want Sean Penn to play Superman.” He had just seen Dead Man Walking, and he goes, “Look at his eyes in that movie. He’s got the eyes of a violent animal, a caged killer.” And I was like, “Bro, it’s Superman!” So he’s like, “Who do you see? I always loved Nic Cage, so I was like, “Nic Cage loves Superman. He talks about knowing the comics real well. You guys should go after Nic Cage.”

Smith went on to say, "And so when Tim Burton got hired, and suddenly they were going with Nic Cage, I was like, wow, I had an idea and somebody took it seriously," Smith continued. "So there’s some sense of weird closure to everything In seeing that moment in The Flash. And I feel like both Peters and I, who couldn’t be more different from one another, but are two people that are incredibly satisfied by seeing that moment he finally got his giant spider fighting Superman. And I finally got to see Nic Cage be Superman. It has been an absolute delight for me."

The Flash—featuring Nicolas Cage as Superman—is in theaters now. Check out our interview with the director Andy Muschietti and his producing partner, Barbara Muschietti, down below.