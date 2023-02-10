As fans of the iconic DC superhero gear up hype and anticipation for the debut of the first trailer for The Flash this Sunday, the film's official Twitter page has revealed its first poster, which features the titular character in the Bat Cave, ready to embark on an epic journey across the multiverse. Alongside the debut of the film's poster, the first official sneak peek is set to debut this Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The poster itself teases The Flash, played by Ezra Miller, standing in a brand-new costume, which illuminates the surrounding dark atmosphere with golden yellow stripes. However, most notably, the film features the striking silhouette of the classic '89 Bat Symbol, possibly the Batwing, hovering over the hero, hinting at the significant role that Batman will play in the story. The poster also features a simple and effective tagline, "worlds collide," teasing an epic clash between the different universes in which the film will take place. Using simple imagery, the teaser poster sufficiently reveals what's in store for fans while also keeping much of the film's plot a mystery. However, additional details on the character's first solo cinematic outing are likely to be revealed when its first trailer debuts later this weekend.

The film centers on Barry Allen, who attempts to prevent the murder of his mother. However, in the attempt to alter the past, he inadvertently creates chaos in his timeline. Due to the film taking place across various universes, Michael Keaton will be returning to the role of the Caped Crusader for the first time since the release of Batman Returns in 1992, which will likely offer fans plenty of nostalgia. Additional cast members include Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon, who returns as General Zod with Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Additionally, Ben Affleck will also star in the film as Batman, but details on his role remain under wraps.

Despite a series of delays riddled with controversies, Warner Bros. and DC Studios have their eyes set on a summer release after the debut of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in April. According to recent comments from James Gunn, who now operates as co-CEO of DC Studios, the film will serve as a reset for the DC universe. “Can I say one more thing? The Flash is fucking amazing. Like it's one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen. [Director] Andy Muschietti did an amazing job,” Gunn previously said about the upcoming film.

Alongside the release of The Flash this summer, DC will continue with their remaining superhero lineup for the year with the release of Blue Beetle, starring Xolo Maridueña, in August, followed by Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in December, which features the return of Jason Momoa to the titular role. Other films slated for DC's future 10-year plan include Superman: Legacy, The Authority, The Brave and the Bold, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and Swamp Thing. With so many projects down the line, fans have much to look forward to as DC begins reshaping the future of its cinematic universe.

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16. Check out the official poster for the upcoming film below: