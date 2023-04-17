Ezra Miller’s The Flash will be speeding onto big screens this Summer to start a new era for DC Universe. The multiverse extravaganza will end the DC Extended Universe as we know it and will pave the path for co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran’s decade-long, mapped-out slate starting with the first chapter, Gods and Monsters. The road to bringing the scarlet speedster to the big screen has been a long one for the studio, nonetheless, here we are counting down to the feature.

The marketing for The Flash began with the Super Bowls trailer that ignited renewed interest in fans for the movie. While many weren’t sure how this will turn out the trailer showcased a fresh perspective and a gripping storyline that not only eased fans’ minds but also got them excited. Now we finally have a good look at the three main characters of the feature, Flash, Supergirl, and Batman, with some new character posters shared by artist Mikhail Villarreal on Twitter.

The first poster showcases Miller’s Flash in his upgraded suit surrounded by the speed force. The poster clearly labels him as the “present.” Interestingly, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl poster dubs her as “past” as we see her superhero suit that looks like a mix between the comic book outfit and borrows the scales from Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel look. All over Calle perfectly embodies her character. Lastly, we see Michael Keaton’s Batman dubbing him the “future.” His bat suit feels more detailed, muscular, and defined in comparison to his original suit, and we are all here for it.

Image via Warner Bros.

What’s The Flash About?

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the upcoming feature, will adapt the classic Flashpoint comic run with its own twists and turns. The previously revealed trailer hints that General Zod is back and in order to stop him Flash needs to get a different Batman out of retirement to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows. The film looks fresh and fun with many characters from the multiverse making an appearance, however, given Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ fate, it remains to be seen how the audience responds to The Flash.

The movie features Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Ben Affleck set reprises his DCEU role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the posters below:

3 Images