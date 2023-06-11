DC films are no strangers to problems, but The Flash's development was particularly dramatic. Despite Flash's status as a founding member of the Justice League and two TV shows based around him, the superhero is just now getting his own film debut. Unlike Batman or Superman, Flash didn't have several iterations of films over the years. But things could have been very different. While the upcoming film will be Flash's first solo film, it is not the first attempt to bring the character to screens. A solo Flash film has been in development on and off for roughly forty years, yet one hasn't come to fruition until now. The Flash finally makes it to theaters on June 16th, but even that film struggled to get made.

After many proposed Flash films that languished and died in development hell, the hero's future didn't look bright until a new shared universe remade him. Ezra Miller's Flash appears in several of the franchise's films, most notably Justice League, but his solo film was not a smooth ride. After copious rewrites, plenty of director turnover, controversies with the actor, and several delays, it is a miracle we're getting The Flash at all. One Flash movie finally made it to completion, yet the films the character almost had are numerous, and some have little information available. Yet it is undeniable that the fastest man alive has been slow to make his own film.

Many Flash Films Never Made It to Screens

Beginning in the late 1980s, comic book writer Jeph Loeb was hired to work on a screenplay for Flash, but the film never went any further. Little is known about what this would have looked like, as it seemingly didn't get very far. This was the first missed opportunity to introduce Flash on the big screen, setting the tone for many failed attempts to follow. Though this didn't work out, Warner Bros. didn't throw out the idea entirely as it resurfaced in 2004.

After David S. Goyer's Batman Begins script impressed Warner Bros., he was allowed his pick of Flash or Green Lantern for his next job. Goyer chose Flash and was tasked with writing, directing, and producing the project. Though Goyer's film was never made, he was open with his plans. Because of that, we know his project would have followed Wally West, who sometimes uses the name Kid Flash as a sidekick before taking the Flash mantle from his uncle Barry Allen. This film would have featured Barry in a supporting role rather than the titular hero. With a story based on Mike Baron, Mark Waid, and Geoff Johns' post-crisis comics run, Goyer wanted Ryan Reynolds to star as Wally, who was lost in life before a lightning storm gave him speed powers to match his believed-dead uncle. Taking over as Flash, Wally would have faced Zoom and the Turtle while exploring the Speed Force. Though Goyer had a finished script, he left the production due to creative differences in 2007, leaving the film in need of an entirely new team.

After Goyer's departure, Shawn Levy was hired to oversee the film, but after less than a year, Levy left due to conflicts with his other film, Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian. David Dobkin took over, and though he said it still focused on Wally West, the film became a spin-off of the then-upcoming film Justice League: Mortal, which cast Adam Brody as Barry. With Justice League: Mortal, Warner Bros. hoped to create an elaborate universe of spin-offs, which included the Flash movie. Despite coming close to beginning the filming process, Justice League: Mortal was canceled. But at the time, the spin-off films were expected to continue. The Flash film received a 2008 release date, but that wasn't the end of its problems. The 2007-2008 Writers Guild of America strike further delayed the Flash films' production.

In 2009, the project brought on Charles Roven as a producer and had famed comic book writer Geoff Johns write up a new treatment to be adapted into a script, implying the earlier script was abandoned. The studio opted not to greenlight the project, canceling yet another Flash film before it could get off the ground. Warner Bros. tried again with Greg Berlanti, Michael Green, and Marc Guggenheim, this time developing a film based on the latest run of Flash comics. This was expected to tie in with the 2011 Green Lantern film by the same team, which was not well received, which likely contributed to the Flash movie's cancelation. So Flash still had no solo film when the studio decided to attempt a new connected universe in 2013.

2023's 'The Flash' Had Its Complications

After a long journey, The Flash has finally made it to the big screen, just not exactly as originally planned. When the DCEU began, Flash was supposed to have a film earlier. However, the film was pushed back several times, going from its expected 2018 release to June 2023. While the COVID-19 pandemic was an outside factor that contributed to the problem, it was certainly not alone. The film also suffered many rewrites and extensive changes in directors. Originally, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were hired to write a treatment and possibly direct, but they left to work on Solo: A Star Wars Story. Yet the studio kept their treatment, bringing on Seth Grahame-Smith to write and direct. A year after signing on, Grahame-Smith left due to creative differences. Keeping the script Grahame-Smith wrote, the studio chose Rick Famuyiwa to direct. When Famuyiwa joined the team, it was not supposed to delay the film, but soon The Flash's 2018 premiere date was given to a different project. Famuyiwa cast many of the lead parts, including Kiersey Clemons' Iris West and Billy Crudup's Henry Allen, who later made cameos in Justice League. At this time, the film was also going to involve Ray Fisher's Cyborg. Yet Famuyiwa left the film because he couldn't agree with the studio.

Once again lacking a director, the Flash film was put on hold. Meanwhile, the film's lead, Ezra Miller, worked on the Fantastic Beast series, giving the actor a busy schedule that further delayed The Flash. Joby Harold was hired for a major rewrite. At this point, the film was expected to be titled Flashpoint, taking one of the Flash's iconic stories. John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein took over as directors. But later, Ezra Miller and comic book writer Grant Morrison penned a new draft that was less lighthearted than Daley and Goldstein's approach, which was in line with Warner Bros.' request. Miller reportedly didn't like previous scripts and could have potentially left the project. Though the Miller/Morrison script was rejected, Miller did remain. Christina Hodson was hired to make a new script, and Andy Muschietti agreed to direct, and this is the duo that created The Flash as it is now.

Following several criminal incidents with Ezra Miller, the film was in danger again, but it continued to move forward. With the state of the DC film universe in flux, everything looked questionable for a time, but The Flash will be in theaters before the new DCU begins under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran. It's been a long road to get Flash a solo film, but The Flash has finally accomplished this seemingly impossible task. Bringing Flash to theaters has not been easy, but after nearly forty years of trying, it's finally happened.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16.