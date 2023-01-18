'The Flash': Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know so Far About the DC Comics Film

The Flash is one of DC’s most popular characters, and this film will mark the very first time The Scarlet Speedster leads his own movie. Barry Allen has been running on our television screens for nearly a decade, and as Grant Gustin steps away from the role, Ezra Miller will continue the legacy of the fastest man alive.

When it comes to The Flash, there has been plenty of controversy surrounding the project. The film has gone through four sets of directors, saw multiple scripts rewrites, and the star has faced legal trouble over the past year. There are a lot of questions surrounding The Flash, and we’re answering every single of them. Here is everything you need to know about The Flash.

What Is The Flash About?

The Flash travels through time to prevent the murder of his mother but unwittingly causes changes that result in the creation of a multiverse. The film is based on the iconic Flashpoint event from DC Comics, where Flash meets new versions of Batman and Superman as he strives to prevent the multiverse from collapsing.

When Will We See a Trailer for The Flash?

The first official trailer for The Flash will air on February 12th, 2023, during Super Bowl LVII. This will mark the first time since 2006 (Super Bowl XL) that Warner Bros. has paid for a TV spot during the big game. We got a first look at the film during DC Fandome in 2021.

When Is The Flash Coming Out?

The Flash will speed into theaters on June 16th, 2023. The film will be the second DC film of the year, following Shazam: Fury of the Gods. It will be proceeded by Blue Beetle and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. While we don’t know where the DC Universe will go after 2023, we know that writer David Leslie Johnson McGoldrick (Aquaman) has already written a Flash sequel.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of The Flash?

Ezra Miller stars as Barry Allen/The Flash in the film. The actor will be reprising their role for a third time in the DC Universe (fourth if we’re counting both cuts of Justice League) as the character gets his first solo outing on the big screen. Miller recently pleaded guilty to trespassing charges in 2022 and avoids three months of jail time.

The actor addressed their behavior in August, saying:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Starring alongside Miller will be Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen (taking over from Billy Crudup), Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Michael Shannon as General Zod, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Rudy Mancuso, and Luke Brandon Field will also star in the film in undisclosed roles.

Director Andy Muschietti (IT) is leading the charge. He is the fourth director attached to the project. Phil Lord and Chris Miller (The Lego Movie), Seth Grahame-Smith (writer for The LEGO Batman Movie), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein (Game Night) were all set to direct between 2014-2019 before Muschietti taking over. The Flash is written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey) and Joby Harold (Army of the Dead).

Is The Flash Connected to the Other DC Films?

The Flash film takes place within the DC Extended Universe. It shares continuity with Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman, Justice League, Aquaman, Shazam, Birds of Prey, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad films. It has no connection to The Batman or Joker, as those exist in their own respective universes.

Comic Book History and Inspiration

The Flash is a film based on a comic book character of the same name. Barry Allen is a forensic scientist who gains superpowers after getting struck by a lightning bolt and falling a shelf of chemicals. Allen is the second of many characters to take on the mantle of The Flash, the first being Jay Garrick (member of the Justice Society of America), and the third being Wally West (founding member of the Teen Titans and core part of the Justice League).

After gaining super speed, Barry Allen decides that he can use his powers for good and protects Central City from his vast rogue gallery. The Scarlet Speedster goes on to be a founding member of the Justice League, best friends with Green Lantern (Hal Jordan), and a key player in almost every major event in DC Comics.

One of Barry’s biggest stories in Flashpoint, a series written by Geoff Johns, has Barry go back in time to save his mother from being murdered. This leads to a ripple in time and causes the end of the world. Now, Barry has to make things right and find a way to reset the timeline before it’s too late.

The Flash film is inspired by Flashpoint and will be pulling different elements from that story. The first is a new person playing Batman, which is why Michael Keaton is here instead of Ben Affleck. Also, Sasha Calle will likely replace Superman’s role in the story.

Will The Flash Movie Tie Into the TV Series?

The Flash television series is about to start its ninth and final season on The CW. Ezra Miller’s Flash did meet Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen during the crossover event, "Crisis on Infinite Earths,"{ in 2020. While The Flash movie will see different versions of Batman and even multiple versions of Barry himself, it seems unlikely that the two will cross paths again. However, there has been no official statement from Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

Will The Flash Be Available on Streaming?

In 2020, Warner Bros. made their entire film slate available in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day. Later in 2021, the studio shifted to a 45-day release window, where the films were theater exclusive for a month and a half. As of 2022, the company has slowly returned to the usual status quo. Most movies take at least three months before it lands on HBO Max. It’s safe to assume that if The Flash is a success, the film won’t hit streaming until October at the earliest.