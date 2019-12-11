‘The Flash’ Solo Movie Finally Sets a Premiere Date

0

The Flash standalone movie starring Ezra Miller has, appropriately enough, zipped around from update to update so many times it’s easy to believe it might just never happen. But, apparently, we’ve finally got a release date for the Scarlet Speedster’s solo big-screen debut. According to The Wrap, Warner Bros. has set aside July 1st, 2022 for The Flash‘s debut.

Back in August, Andy Muschietti—the mastermind behind WB’s two IT adaptations—was confirmed to direct The Flash. Despite his background, the filmmaker shied away from suggesting his Flash film will include horror elements.

“An element of horror? I don’t think so. What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it. The human feelings and emotions that play in the drama [of it]. It’s going to be fun, too. I can’t promise that there will be any horror [elements in it], really, but it’s a beautiful human story.”

Miller made his debut as DC Comics’ fastest hero in Zack Snyder‘s Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, reprising it one more time for the Snyder/Joss Whedon co-directed Justice League. Since then, the road to getting Barry Allen his own movie could be generously described as “complicated.” All the way back in 2015, Chris Miller and Phil Lord were hired to write a story treatment, but departed to make Solo: A Star Wars Story instead. Next up was Dark Shadows screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith, who was hired to write and direct but removed from the project over creative differences shortly afterward and replaced by Dope director Rick Famuyiwa. He, too, departed over creative differences.

The development took a turn for the bizarre when it was reported Miller himself was teaming up with comics legend Grant Morrison to take a crack at a “darker” approach to the material. It seems that draft didn’t pan out; last we heard, Christina Hodson (Bumblebee) is the writer on The Flash.

For more on The Flash and every DC Comics movie you can expect in the future, check out our extensive breakdown right here.