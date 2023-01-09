DC’s The Flash movie starring Ezra Miller will wind up the DCEU as we know it before James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new plans overhaul the cinematic universe for good. It’s quite unclear what the movie will entail, will it be just closing the chapter on current iterations of DC superheroes on screen or will the Flashpoint event reset the entire timeline? Fans will have more clarity as new information trickles down in the coming months as the June release of the movie approaches.

Meanwhile, director Andy Muschietti has shared a glimpse of the superhero’s hometown, Central City, in a new behind-the-scenes image, on Instagram. The image sees a corner of the city with Muschietti holding the signature lighting bolt emblem of The Flash in front of the camera. The upcoming feature will see our titular hero traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s death and in turn wreaking havoc on the timeline, creating an apocalyptic present day that he must reverse.

In the past year, the management overhaul at Warner Bros has affected fans' excitement for the upcoming features from the studio. Adding fuel to fire was Miller’s multiple legal issues and misconducts offscreen. They were arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and have been involved in multiple investigations for allegedly stealing passports, threatening people in public, and more. However, the actor has released an apology and has reportedly been working on their mental health for some time now.

Image via Warner Bros.

New WBD CEO David Zaslav has been vocal about considering The Flash as one of the important theatrical releases from the studio this year along with features like Jason Momoa’s Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker 2, and Zachry Levi’s Shazam! The Fury of Gods. With a couple of Batmans, time-altering capabilities, and Miller’s dual role, it’ll be interesting to see how the upcoming feature will add to the future of the DC Universe.

The upcoming feature casts Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Michael Keaton will reprise his iteration of Batman, alongside Ben Affleck reprising his. Ron Livingston will play Barry’s father, replacing Billy Crudup, who played the character in Justice League (2017) and its director's cut Zack Snyder's Justice League (2021).

The Flash will premiere in theaters on June 23, and you can check out new behind the scenes image below: