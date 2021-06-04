Director Andy Muschietti teased a potentially brutal destiny for Michael Keaton’s Batman in the upcoming The Flash movie, which will bring the DC’s multiverse to theaters next year. The photo shows the unmistakable Batman uniform Keaton used in Tim Burton’s 1989 film Batman, with a suspicious bloodstain over the Bat symbol.

Keaton confirmed last April he would be back as Batman in the upcoming DC Universe movie, which promises to shatter space-time when the Flash goes back in time to save his mother, altering the future with his actions. Inspired by the fan-favorite Flashpoint comic book storyline, The Flash is a central movie for the future of DC on theaters, as the new shared universe Warner Bros. intends to builds will use its storyline to clear the slate and move beyond the Zack Snyder era of DC movies.

Keaton played the part of Bruce Wayne on both 1989’s Batman and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns. However, the actor left the part after Burton was replaced by Joel Schumacher on the third Batman movie, which Warner Bros. wanted to be more kid-friendly. The Flash will disregard the events of Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, only taking the two movies that starred Keaton as part of the canon.

Even though production of The Flash started in April with the reveal of a new logo, we still don’t know much about the movie. Muschietti is keeping the lid closely tight on this project, which is probably the best approach, as early spoilers could ruin the multidimensional surprises the film is bound to have.

We’ll know the fate of Keaton’s Batman when The Flash hits theaters on November 4, 2022. Check the new set photo below.

