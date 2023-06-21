Collider can exclusively unveil a live presentation of one of the original songs from The Flash soundtrack. Titled “Worlds Collide,” the song is part of the Multiversal soundtrack composed by Benjamin Wallfisch.

In The Flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) breaks the timeline after going back in time to prevent the murder of his mother. Barry thought his actions would lead to a future where he could have a happy family. Instead, Barry creates a reality where the Justice League metahumans never came to be, and General Zod (Michael Shannon) is about to conquer Earth. That’s why, in the alternate timeline, Barry forges new alliances with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman. So, to create the soundtrack of The Flash, Wallfisch had to research the cinematic Speedeter of the Scarlett Speedster and other DC superheroes, mixing many different references into one spectacular soundtrack. As a result, Wallfisch has been working on tracks such as “Worlds Collide” since 2020. In the composer's words:

“Andy has created something truly incredible with this movie, and as always I was honored to have been invited to be a part of his creative family. It’s not only one of the most spectacular and exciting superhero films ever made, everything is drawn together by a powerful emotional core which motivated the earliest sketches Andy and I worked on together, all the way back in 2020.”

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

RELATED: 'The Flash's Sasha Calle Geeks Out Over Supergirl Barbie, Fighting Michael Shannon's "Full Zod," & Performing Her Stunts

The exclusive video also gives us a glimpse at the work that goes into composing a blockbuster soundtrack. In the video, Wallfisch guides an orchestra of dozens of people, playing in unison to bring “Worlds Collide” to life. It’s an impressive feat of coordination that makes us appreciate The Flash soundtrack even more.

The Flash Marks a Farewell to the DC Extended Universe

Last year, Warner Bros. Discovery hired Peter Safran and James Gunn to helm DC Studios and create a new interconnected storyline that would replace everything that came before. As a Multiverse movie, The Flash was tasked with resetting the DC timeline to give space for Gunn and Safran’s projects. In addition, The Flash takes fans on a journey through many different DC timelines, featuring many cameos from the Zack Snyder era of DC films. As such, The Flash serves as a farewell to the DC Extended Universe while also introducing the plot points that will allow the new DCU to thrive.

The Flash is currently available in theaters. The movie’s soundtrack is available digitally and as a Triple Vinyl and Double CD preorder. Check out the exclusive video below.