The upcoming superhero film The Flash has received high praise from an unlikely source. Taking to Twitter recently, horror author Stephen King has dubbed the DC film starring Ezra Miller as "eye-popping," joining in the positive comments already made about it.

After watching an advanced screening of the film, which is set to premiere in mid-June this year, King has revealed he thoroughly enjoyed the movie. “I got an advance screening of THE FLASH today. As a rule, I don’t care a lot for superhero movies, but this one is special,” King, the best-selling author of horror novels including It (1986), Carrie (1974), The Shining (1977), and Pet Sematary (1983), wrote in a post on his Twitter account. He layered on the praise for the film’s storyline and graphics, writing, “It’s heartfelt, funny, and eye-popping. I loved it.”

King’s comments are in line with others made recently by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn. “We’re also excited for the release for DC films this year, starting with Shazam in two weeks, and followed by The Flash, which James Gunn called one of the greatest superhero movies ever made—a masterpiece,” Zaslav said in February (according to an article by The Wrap). “I saw it and loved it. It’s a wow,” Zaslav continued, adding that he couldn’t “wait for The Flash to hit the theaters in June.”

What Do We Know About the Film?

King’s comments come after new images for the upcoming film were released earlier this week. One of the images depicted Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight. The image shows Keaton in an updated Batsuit whilst driving the Batwing, with Miller’s Flash present in the rear seat ready for battle. The image was released after a short, sixteen-second teaser trailer was presented over the weekend to help celebrate Mother’s Day. In the teaser, an older Barry (Miller) travels back in time to tell his mother (Nora, played by Maribel Verdú) that she is “the best, kindest person in the world” whilst she is shopping for groceries. The scene promises fans can expect heartfelt emotion alongside the comedy and “eye-popping” graphics King mentioned.

Based on the DC Comics universe of the same name, The Flash is inspired by the storyline of Flashpoint and will feature multiple DC Comics characters, including Batman, The Flash, and Supergirl (Sasha Calle). The film will focus on Barry returning in time in the hopes of saving his mother from being murdered and consequently creating an alternative timeline that will see General Zod (Michael Shannon) winning the battle featured in Man of Steel (2013) and Ben Affleck replacing Keaton as Batman. Barry must put aside his love for his mother and work with his fellow superheroes to set things right. Directed by Andy Muschietti and produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, the film also stars Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, and Antje Traue.

The Flash is set to hit theaterd on June 16.