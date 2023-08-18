The Big Picture The Flash movie will be available to stream on Max starting on August 25, just a couple of months after its theatrical release.

Barry Allen's time-travel plan to save his mother creates alternate realities, including one where Michael Keaton portrays Batman.

The new DC Universe will have a different narrative, potentially leaving behind characters and storylines from the previous films in the franchise.

The Flash is racing towards Max, as the streaming platform announces that the DC blockbuster will be available to stream on their catalog starting on August 25. Ezra Miller star as the superhero he has played since 2016, in an adventure displaying the extent of Barry Allen's powers as he travels across the multiverse. After a disappointing run at the worldwide box office, the film will be available for subscribers to see merely a couple of months after it premiered on the big screen. Barry had a tough lesson to learn about the consequences his actions could have on the lives of other people.

In the latest DC adventure, Barry Allen constantly feels loss after spending so many years without the love and guidance of his mother, but when he discovers that he can travel through time, he comes up with a plan to have the life he always wanted. By going back and unleashing a change of events that would prevent his mother from being at the time and place where she was murdered, Flash thought he had fixed everything that was wrong with the world, but he would soon learn that he actually created alternate realities where Ben Affleck wasn't the actor in charge of playing to Batman.

In the new version of the DC Universe that was created after Barry saved his mother, Batman was portrayed by Michael Keaton, and while Gotham's savior had isolated himself after freeing his city from crime, he was still willing to help the young man put things the way they were before his interference. To stop General Zod (Michael Shannon) from destroying Metropolis, the new team needed to recruit Superman (Henry Cavill) only for them to realize that the most powerful hero in the universe hadn't made his way to Earth when he was supposed to. Instead, his cousin, Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle) was trapped in a distant prison, and Flash had to get her out before it was too late.

The Future of DC

Months before The Flash had the opportunity of premiering in theaters, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran would be taking over as co-leaders of DC Studios. The duo brought their own plan to lead one of Warner Bros.' biggest brands over the next few years, with multiple films and television series being a part of the same narrative. However, it looks like their version of the DC Universe will something entirely new, meaning that the characters and storylines from the previous version of the franchise might not be able to continue going forward. The first theatrical release that will be a part of the new universe will be Superman: Legacy, flying towards the big screen on July 11, 2025.

