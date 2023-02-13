Fans’ hearts never skipped a beat like they did when Michael Keaton’s Batman takes a pause between, “Yeah” and “I’m Batman” in the Super Bowl trailer Ezra Miller-led The Flash. Director Andy Muschietti’s long-due labor of love is finally seeing the light of day and fans aren’t complaining. The trailer gave us a good look at Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Dark Knight, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl and Michael Shannon’s General Zod. Though a new TV Spot shines a brighter light on Keaton’s Batman.

The spot fleshes out the narrative conundrum for the Scarlet Speedster as he changes “the future and the past.” We see two different Barry from different timelines and in this universe, Keaton is the Batman. In one shot, we get a good look at the Bat cave and his numerous costumes lined up with each one having a distinct cowl and cape and one including eye gears. We also see Batman offering Barry some help and delivering his iconic line and in the next shot we see him gliding down on the bad guys. It’s refreshing to see Keaton being able to do stunts that weren’t cinematically possible back in the 90s. And last but not least we also get a look at his Batmobile as Barry from the alternate timeline reacts “woah!”

What's The Flash About

In the upcoming feature, Barry's attempt to save his family unsurprisingly alters the future, and he becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned. Given there are no superheroes to help him around he has to get a very different Batman out of retirement to “save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows.” The Flash starts Miller in dual roles of Barry, Keaton, and Affleck as Batman, Shannon as General Zod, Ron Livingston replaces Billy Crudup as Barry’s father Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú plays Barry’s mom Nora, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and more.

The new trailer for The Flash has hyped up the audience for a movie that’s been surrounded by controversies due to its lead star. Nonetheless, with Keaton, Affleck, and Shannon all returning and Calle’s intriguing Supergirl giving us the first just a taste of what’s to come – the hype is worth it. DC’s new co-CEO James Gunn has been highly appreciative of Muschietti’s work and already confirmed that the feature will reset the DC universe to cater to the studio’s new content strategy that includes features like Superman: Legacy and a Batman movie inspired by The Brave and the Bold.

The Flash runs into theaters on June 16. You can check out the TV Spot below: