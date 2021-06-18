The Flash director Andy Muschietti has posted another sneak peek at the highly-anticipated film, this time revealing the first look at Supergirl's costume. Up-and-coming actress Sasha Calle will be portraying Superman's cousin in the Flashpoint-inspired flick.

The director took to Instagram to post an exclusive look at Supergirl; however, similar to his other pictures, it only features the upper portion of the superhero suit. Instantly apparent is its similarities to Henry Cavill's suit, which features the symbol of hope forged in Krypton's language that was debuted all the way back in Man of Steel. However, the top bit of Supergirl's outfit features a large red patch that helps separate Kara Zor-El from her popular relative. While Cavill's absence in the DCEU is indefinite, Calle looks to become the beacon of hope in The Flash as Warner Bros. continues to develop a Supergirl film for the big screen.

Muschietti (It: Chapter Two) helms the long-gestating project from a script by Birds of Prey's Christina Hodson, who is also working on a Batgirl solo film. The Flash will be heavily inspired by Flashpoint and see Barry Allen run back in time, inadvertently exploring other timelines. Ben Affleck will be returning as Batman, but won't be the only Caped Crusader on screen. The film will see the return of Michael Keaton as the Dark Knight for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. Filling out the supporting cast is Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father after his appearance in Justice League. Social media star Rudy Mancuso and Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Derry Girls) join the project in undisclosed roles.

After years of creative turmoil and fan anticipation, The Flash finally comes to theaters on November 4, 2022. Check out the image below:

