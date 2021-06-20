Andy Muschietti’s The Flash film is currently filming in New York, and set pictures taken by fans can prove it! Riding off the heels of the leaked set video released yesterday, we now have a much clearer look at Sasha Calle in her feature film debut.

The new set photo shows a short-haired Calle in the heavily-detailed suit teased on director Muschietti’s Instagram page. Her new style shouldn’t come as a surprise after she posted a picture of her new cut in May. Based on the detailing of her suit and new look, it wouldn’t be a surprise if she is playing Lara Lane-Kent, the Supergirl introduced in the Injustice: Gods Among Us comic series. Although Lara was murdered by the Joker before she was born, her father Clark sees her claim the title of Supergirl and become the Justice League’s ambassador in a dream. Given the fact that the film is supposed to be heavily inspired by the Flashpoint series, we could see this dream become a reality in the DCEU.

Calle was not the only star spotted on the Flash set. Ezra Miller and Kiersey Clemons were also seen, reprising their roles as Barry Allen and Iris West. Miller is seen wearing a grey suit, while Clemons dons a beige trenchcoat. The Flash will be Clemons’ debut in the current DCEU, being cut from the theatrical release of Justice League. Fortunately, the actress’s portrayal of Iris West was restored in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The Flash has had a contentious road to production. Muschietti is the fourth director to tackle the project following the departures of Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and the duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Many believed that the film would eventually be scrapped, but it is now becoming a reality thanks to the It director and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson. The film is slated to be released on November 8th, 2022, with Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston rounding out the cast.

