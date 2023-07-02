The Flash is currently struggling at the box office and has become a film that’s very divisive among comic book fans. However, regardless of how you feel about this time traveling adventure, this was a DC film full of cool characters and moments. Michael Keaton’s Batman may have stolen the show, but Sasha Calle also left a lasting impression on fans making her film debut as Supergirl. Now Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled their newest Hot Toy based on Supergirl’s appearance in The Flash.

The 1 ⁄ 6 scale figure has a lot of impressive detail that fans of The Flash are going to appreciate. First off, the figure comes with a newly developed head sculpt based on Calle’s likeness and a new body that Hot Toys hasn’t used yet on any other figure that has enhanced articulation. This is so Supergirl can get in her iconic poses easier without stressing out the figure itself. The figure also features sculpted hair, eye rolling joints, and an LED lighted figure stand with Supergirl’s logo. Of course, the finishing touch to the DC hero is her iconic costume. Her Flash supersuit was unique in the sense of how it used the famous red and blue color scheme. The mostly blue bodysuit is enhanced by the shoulder and neck area being completely red. The red stripe going down the sleeves is also a nice touch and the Henry Cavill style Man of Steel “S” symbol was a fitting callback to the past films. This suit is still definitely playing in that universe Zack Snyder created, but with its own added touches that make it one of the best costumes DC has ever put on screen. That’s saying a lot given their rich history.

What's Supergirl’s Role in The Flash?

In The Flash, Barry Allen traveled back in time to save his mother’s life. However, in doing so, the hero created a chain reaction and an alternate timeline where there were no meta-humans, Keaton replaced Ben Affleck’s Batman, and there were no heroes to stop General Zod’s invasion. However, arguably the biggest change was Cavill’s Superman being replaced by Calle’s Supergirl. Like the Flashpoint comic that inspired the film, Supergirl took the place of a Kryptonian captured by the government and left for dead.

Supergirl didn’t have the biggest role in the film, mainly being reserved for Flash’s final half, but Calle left quite the impact thanks to her understated charm and a handful of epic moments. Whether it was flying Barry up in the stormy sky to help get his powers back or finding out that Zod killed baby Kal-El, Calle definitely understood her super-assignment. You can say a lot of things about The Flash and fans are going to be arguing about the film for months, but you can’t say Supergirl wasn’t awesome. The Girl of Steel is getting her own movie in James Gunn’s new rebooted DCU titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. While it’s unclear whether Calle would reprise her role for that film, the actress has met with DC Studio’s co-head Peter Safran about her DC future. It would be a real shame if Calle doesn’t get another chance to play this iconic hero. Especially, given her limited role in The Flash.

The Flash Has Lost His Speed

While The Flash is currently one of the biggest box office bombs in recent memory, barely making its $200 million production budget back this past weekend, it's a much better film than people are giving it credit for. The Scarlet Speedster is still in theaters alongside Keaton’s Dark Knight and Supergirl. You can preview Calle’s Supergirl Hot Toy down below. Supergirl can now be pre-ordered on Sideshow’s website.