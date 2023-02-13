Super Bowl Sunday has brought moviegoers exciting new trailers for many of the year’s upcoming blockbusters. This includes the long awaited The Flash which hits theaters in June. The trailer teased the Flashpoint inspired story, the return of past DC stars like Michael Keaton’s Batman, and the introduction of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. Now the officially released synopsis for the superhero epic further breaks down The Flash’s failed quest to save his mother.

The new official synopsis for the film reads:

“Worlds collide in “The Flash” when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past. But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no Super Heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian... albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

Flashpoint, Multiple Batmen, and A New Girl of Steel

There’s so much to unpack in these new juicy plot details, but the biggest takeaway is this film is inspired heavily by the classic Flashpoint storyline. That comic saw The Flash break reality and go to a universe where Bruce Wayne died in Crime Alley which caused Thomas Wayne to become a murderous Batman and Martha Wayne to become a version of the Joker. However, the film replaces Thomas Wayne with Keaton’s iconic version of The Dark Knight. We saw a lot of Keaton in the trailer along with Ben Affleck’s Cape Crusader. Another aspect of the Flashpoint storyline teased in this synopsis and new trailer, is a depowered Kryptonian. However, while the comic featured Superman, The Flash will have Supergirl in her cousin’s place. Calle’s Supergirl is the first Girl of Steel on the big screen since 1984.

To add to the excitement, there are a ton of Snyderverse connections in this film besides Ezra Miller’s Flash and Affleck’s Batman as Barry will end up in a universe where General Zod won the battle in 2013’s Man of Steel. That means Michael Shannon’s beloved version of the villain is alive and conquering. While many fans never got the Man of Steel sequel they were looking for, Zod's grand return sets up a great send off to a universe that director Zack Snyder created a decade ago.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: 'The Flash' Poster: Barry Allen Hangs Out In the Bat Cave

The Flash is racing to theaters on June 16, 2023. It’s being pegged as one of the best superhero films of all time by many including new DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. After seeing the trailer and reading this insane multiverse size synopsis, it's not hard to understand why. While we wait for the DC Multiverse to collide, you can view the new Flash Super Bowl trailer down below.