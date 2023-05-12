The official countdown to The Flash movie has begun, in about a month’s time fans will finally be able to see the scarlet speedster in his standalone feature. The Ezra Miller-led movie will also open the doors for James Gunn’s new DC Universe with two Batman and a Supergirl in tow. As the promotions ramp up for the upcoming movie fans are getting new reasons to root for the character and welcome the new world he’s going to speed into.

A new TV spot showcases the Flash ring our Barry has got, as he shows it to Barry of the other universe. The other Barry just let the suit land on the ground as our Barry tells him, “You’re supposed to put it on before it hits the ground.” It’ll be really interesting to see how the two Barry interact given the other Barry never got his powers in the alternate universe. Previous teasers revealed that he’ll ultimately be getting his own makeshift Flash suit. The new spot also features some combat moves from both Michael Keaton’s Batman and Supergirl.

What to Expect from The Flash

The Flash is based on the Flashpoint event from the comic. In an effort to save his mother, Barry will eventually land in a universe where she is alive, but it will also fracture various timelines. As the teasers previously revealed, Zod will return to this universe which has no superhumans so, Barry with his counterpart in that universe will have to get a Batman out of retirement to save Supergirl, who can beat Zod.

Image via Warner Bros.

The upcoming multiversal battle will bring back several characters we love as well as a few alternate versions of them. The movie is a good jumping point for the franchise to take a turn from the shadow of DCEU to the much-desired DC Universe. It introduces new heroes as well as bids farewell to some known ones. While the movie has been through much trouble due to a variety of reasons, it remains to be seen how the audience responds to it when it finally hit the big screen.

The movie features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Ben Affleck is set to reprise his DCEU role as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the new footage below: