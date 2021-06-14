The Flash director Andy Muschietti has posted a first look at the title character’s outfit logo on Instagram.

The image shows Flash’s gold lightning bolt on a background of red lines. The logo is identical to the one Muschietti showed back in April when he announced that filming had begun. Recently, Muschietti has also shown a throwback Batman logo, which seems to have blood dripped on it, and chairs for both Barry Allen and Bruce Wayne.

Image via Warner Bros.

DC has been working on making a The Flash movie since 2004, with various writers and directors joining and leaving the project over the years. While Ezra Miller has played Flash in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and in a cameo in both Suicide Squad and Arrow, this will be the first solo film for Miller’s Flash.

The Flash will be directed by Muschietti, who previously directed Mama, It, and It: Chapter Two, and was written by Christina Hodson, who worked with DC before on Birds of Prey. Influenced by the Flashpoint comic book series, the film will see Allen time traveling and exploring other timelines. Because of that, The Flash will not only feature Ben Affleck as Batman, but will see the return of Michael Keaton as Batman for the first time since 1992’s Batman Returns. The film will also star Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons, Maribel Verdú, and Ron Livingston, who will be replacing Billy Crudup as Barry’s father in the DCEU.

Recently the DCEU has been releasing updates of their upcoming films. Recently, James Wan revealed the title of the Aquaman sequel to be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, while David F. Sandberg also released a quick look at Zachary Levi’s outfit in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. With three DCEU films scheduled for next year, it seems like we’re going to be seeing a lot more of this universe in 2022.

The Flash finally comes to theaters on November 4, 2022. Check out Muschietti’s look at The Flash costume below.

