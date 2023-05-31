The dedicated DC following that has been counting down the days until Ezra Miller’s superhero received his own standalone movie in The Flash had their minds blown (or perhaps expanded) last week when it was revealed that the film would feature a very special cameo. Already a throwback lover’s dream, the Andy Muschietti-helmed title teases the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman from the Tim Burton films and Michael Shannon’s General Zodd from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. In a bizarre move, Muschietti revealed that the long-debated and hoped-for appearance of Nicolas Cage from the scrapped Burton-helmed Superman Lives would also take to the skies. With audiences wondering if Muschietti had already shown his full hand, he revealed in an interview with Collider’s own Steve Weintraub that this wasn’t at all the case and that there are plenty of surprises to look forward to.

One of many already singing praises for the film, Weintraub gave kudos to Muschietti and the rest of The Flash’s team for the work they put in on the movie. Having seen it twice, he noted that there were no credit or after-the-credits scenes, asking the director if this was the way it would stay even after making its theatrical debut. Explaining that production decided to cut a post-credit scene “just to avoid any kind of possible leaks,” Muschietti teased that the team has “a couple more surprises” up their sleeves when the film celebrates its theatrical release on June 16.

Despite several setbacks including a handful of assault allegations against Miller, The Flash is finally set to dash into theaters. In it, the titular hero also known as Barry Allen (Miller) travels back in time to stop the life-altering and crushing event of his mother’s murder. But, no good deed goes unpunished and Barry will come to learn that lesson as his decision will lead to a cataclysmic event with long-defeated villains seemingly coming back from the dead. Luckily, he’ll have some help along the way with Keaton’s Batman racing out of his cave and Sasha Calle’s Supergirl flying in to save the day.

Who Else is in The Flash?

Along with all the cameos and guest appearances, audiences can also expect to see Ben Affleck’s Batman give Barry some sage advice - words that will presumably fall upon deaf ears. We’ll also see Ron Livingston take over the reins as Barry’s father, Henry Allen, a role that was previously held by Billy Crudup who had to step down due to scheduling conflicts. Antje Traue will reprise her role as General Zod’s second in command, Faora-UI, a character that we last saw in Man of Steel. Meanwhile, Maribel Verdú joins as Barry’s mother, Nora Allen, and Kiersey Clemons stars as Iris West.

Look for more from our exclusive interview with Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti soon.