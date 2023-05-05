The Flash is seeing some good days, as the marketing for the upcoming feature is getting fans warmed up to the movie as each poster, image, and teaser gives us some new clues to draw upon. The movie based on the Flashpoint event from comics will work as a doorway for fans to enter James Gunn’s planned Gods and Monsters chapter in the DCU. The movie looks fresh and has managed to grab the attention of nerds and casual onlookers alike.

Warner Bros Discovery has unveiled new posters that elaborate on the “Worlds Collide” theme of the upcoming movie. The first poster sees Barry Allen aka The Flash standing in the desert, which seems like the same one where the team goes up against General Zod in the trailers. His suit is in full glory as the speed force glows on his feet. It is to be noted that the desert looks the same as the one from Man of Steel, where Superman was handed over by the US government. The Batman poster sees Michael Keaton’s Batman in his Batcave against his Batmobile, and the poster evokes nostalgia for Tim Burton’s era. The final poster showcases Supergirl flying over Wayne Manor in all her glory in a completely new world.

How Worlds Will Collide in The Flash

One good look at the numerous Easter Eggs in the clips and images and it is evident that director Andy Muschietti has pulled references from all the past movies for The Flash. Unlike Shazam! The Fury of The Gods, which filled in the frames with notable DC merchandise and references without any meaning behind them the creative team behind the scarlet speedster has put in detailed thought in each frame. In the upcoming feature, Barry Allen will travel to the past to save his mother but will end up fracturing the timeline. This new reality has no Justice League, so he needs the help of an unlikely Batman, who will come out of retirement for this gig, and together they’ll rescue Supergirl to face a nemesis we’re all quite familiar with – General Zod.

Image via Warner Bros.

The movie features Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul. Along with Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman and Ben Affleck set to reprise his DCEU role as Bruce Wayne/Batman the final time.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out the posters below: