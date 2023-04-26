Finally, after multiple delays and a mountain of drama surrounding both Warner Bros. Discovery and Ezra Miller, The Flash is less than two months away from speeding into theaters everywhere. The film is going big as it looks to wrap up the pre-James Gunn DCU with a bang with Miller joining forces with Michael Keaton's Batman to save the world and return to his universe. Gunn hasn't been quiet regarding his overwhelmingly positive thoughts on the film, but now more media members are speaking out about Barry Allen's universe-shaking adventure following the first early screening at CinemaCon 2023 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

As one of the last surviving films of the old DC slate including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Blue Beetle, The Flash will reset the universe by pulling in elements from one of Barry Allen's best-known storylines—Flashpoint. Using his super speed, Barry travels back in time in an effort to save his mother only to inadvertently alter the future and enter a reality where no metahumans exist. With Michael Shannon returning as a now-alive General Zod and no super-powered allies to turn to, Barry pulls a very different Batman out of retirement. On top of that, they seek the help of an imprisoned Kryptonian, though instead of the Man of Steel, they find his cousin Supergirl (Sasha Calle). Ron Livingston, Maribel Verdú, Kiersey Clemons, Antje Traue, and Ben Affleck round out the cast.

The Flash is helmed by Andy Muschietti with a script from Christina Hodson and Joby Harold. Muschietti's largely responsible for getting the film on track after it languished for years with numerous different directors. Although the director couldn't have predicted the future of DC, he seems to have understood the assignment when it came to creating a worthy sendoff, bringing in fan-favorite characters including a cameo from Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman, and generally creating a bonkers, universe-destroying story. Even as eyes are moving toward a hopeful future for DC under Gunn and Safran, Barry Allen's big-screen outing is shaping up to be a massive cinematic event that'll send this era of superhero films out with a bang. But what are critics saying upon seeing the film for the first time?

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Past, Present, and Future Collide in New 'The Flash' Posters

What Do CinemaCon Attendees Think of The Flash?

Collider's Steve Weintraub was in attendance and he made sure to grab a good seat for the main event.

Weintraub's verdict on the movie is that it's fantastic, and while Miller is quite controversial off the screen their performance in the movie is very good. He also had high praise for Keaton and Muschietti's directing. Collider's Perri Nemiroff also got a chance to see the movie early and praised the narrative challenges Barry has to face in the "heartfelt coming of age" action movie. Therese Lacson also saw the movie and was impressed with its ambitious scale and strong performances, with minor critiques calling it "bloated at times."

Other critics in attendance called the movie "tremendous" and one of the best superhero films ever made, praising The Flash's inventive storytelling.

Given the controversy surrounding the film, having it meet and exceed expectations for many may come as a surprise, but by and large The Flash "surpasses the hype."

Many fans are loving the return of Keaton's Batman, calling his performance perfect.

While the movie did receive a few critiques, such as being too ambitious or having a few cringe moments, even those with minor gripes were overwhelmed with positive reactions to the film overall.

The Flash premieres in theaters on June 16. Check out the brand-new trailer below: