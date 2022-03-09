Warner Bros.'s upcoming The Flash movie won't make it to theaters before the New Year. As part of a wider rescheduling of films from the studio, Ezra Miller's solo film as the lightning-fast superhero was pushed back to June 23, 2023 following COVID-19 production delays, joining the Jason Momoa-led Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in moving back a year. It was originally slated to premiere in theaters in November after the previously scheduled Black Adam, which now debuts in October.

It's a disappointing set of news, especially after seeing DC's sizzle reel of superhero films last month that gave a brief glimpse of Miller and his retractable eye visors. The film has been one of DC's biggest upcoming releases in part because of how much hype director Andy Muschietti has been stirring up on social media, but because it'll also be the first time Miller's Flash will be the star of the show in a DC film. Beyond that, some sort of movie involving the fastest man alive has been on DC's mind since 2004, further stoking the flames of a Flash fandom hungry to see the hero in his own feature film. Muschietti's film also marks the long-awaited return of Michael Keaton's Batman.

DC also won plenty of good faith from audiences thanks to the massive success of Matt Reeves' The Batman which won big at the global box office and earned a warm reception from critics and audiences alike. Now, that momentum will be slowed a bit as the entire slate minus Shazam! Fury of the Gods takes a step back. With The Flash heading back, it also throws the upcoming Batgirl solo film into question. Assuming that film isn't also moved back, it'll instead be the first movie to welcome back Keaton's Caped Crusader ahead of his appearance alongside Miller. Sasha Calle is also set to appear as the DCEU's Supergirl.

For those who need to get their Flash fix in the meantime and can't wait to see the new film, DC is debuting a prequel comic on April 26 originally meant to further build up the movie. Titled The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, the comic teams Barry Allen up with Batman to hone his superpowers in order to defeat Girder, a minor villain from the DC Universe, and prepare him for his upcoming on-screen adventure. The comic will release three issues monthly en route to the film's release and looks to be a good primer for anyone who wants to know more about Miller's version of the Fastest Man Alive.

