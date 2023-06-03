Warner Bros Discovery is leaving no stone unturned in promoting The Flash. The movie is being touted as DC’s best, with people like Tom Cruise, Stephen King, and James Gunn praising it after watching it before everyone else. The Ezra Miller-led feature will close the doors on DCEU as we knew it and will usher in a new era of Gods and Monsters of DC Universe. The movie hits the nostalgic note right with the presence of two Batman, both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as well as look forward to the future with Sasha Calle’s Supergirl.

Perhaps, Batman fans are eagerly waiting for the movie as it brings the two most loved iterations of the caped crusader back to the screen, and they aren’t the only ones. Turns out even the makers of the feature thoroughly enjoyed embedding the nostalgic factor in the film as much as we’d love to consume it. Recently, composer Benjamin Wallfisch shared two new Batman themes he composed for the upcoming feature, he took to Twitter to share his enthusiasm, writing, “Danny Elfman’s iconic Batman Theme knocked me sideways when I first heard it aged about 9, and I’ve loved it ever since.”

The two new Batman themes titled, ‘I am Batman’ and ‘Sounds About Right, Bruce,’ are now available on various platforms for fans to listen to. The composer further shared, “It’s not often you get a chance to musically celebrate one of your heroes, and it was some of the most fun I’ve ever had getting the chance to reimagine those powerful 6 notes for The Flash movie as well as write a new Batman Theme for Ben Affleck’s version of the character. Hope you guys enjoy!”

Image via Warner Bros.

What to Expect from The Flash?

The Flash has a lot of clout around it despite being a troubled production for a long time. The movie was first set to be released in 2018 as a part of the shared universe called DCEU but as fate had it the plans fell through multiple times with various talents attached to write and helm the feature. Miller’s casting was set with his introduction in 2017's Justice League, but the wheels started rolling only in 2020 when Andy Muschietti came on board as the director. With multiple release dates since then, the feature will be finally out soon for fans.

Along with Keaton and Affleck as Batman, and Miller as Barry Allen/ Flash, the movie also features Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Michael Shannon returns as General Zod, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen replacing Billy Crudup from previous movies, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Kiersey Clemons returns as Iris West, and Antje Traue as Faora-Ul.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16. You can check out Wallfisch’s comments below: