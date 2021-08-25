The Flash is coming back bigger than ever with its upcoming eighth season. The CW has announced that the superhero drama will kick off its new season with a five-part special event titled Armageddon. Better yet, the mega-sized episode will bring back fan-favorite heroes and villains from across the Arrowverse.

Armageddon is set to widen the roster of Team Flash with Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi. Except that's not all! Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will also return as two parts of the Legion of Doom – Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk!

The news that Routh will be returning to the Arrowverse is particularly interesting given that the actor was unceremoniously let go from the show last season after his storyline was wrapped. Though it will be a joy to see him suit up again, it is definitely bittersweet news for fans given he will not be part of the Legends crew.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Melissa Benoist Says Farewell to 'Supergirl' Cast in Final Season Set Photo

The Flash executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement:

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional FLASH episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that's bigger and bolder than our traditional FLASH episodes. So yes, ARMAGEDDON is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline. It’s going to be a true event for FLASH and ARROWVERSE fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

The Flash five-part event will kickstart Season 8 on November 16 at 8:00 pm ET on The CW. Check out the synopsis for Armageddon below:

"A powerful alien threat arrives on Earth under mysterious circumstances and Barry (Grant Gustin), Iris (Candice Patton) and the rest of Team Flash are pushed to their limits in a desperate battle to save the world. But with time running out, and the fate of humanity at stake, Flash and his companions will also need to enlist the help of some old friends if the forces of good are to prevail."

KEEP READING: 'The Flash' Season 6 Recap: What You Need to Know Before Binging Season 7

Share Share Tweet Email

Is It Still Worth the Hassle Trying to Get a PS5? Is it time to give your refresh button a rest?

Read Next