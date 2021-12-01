Another familiar face is returning to the Arrowverse for The Flash's eighth season. According to Entertainment Weekly, Robbie Amell will be returning to the show as Ronnie Raymond.

Amell will be reprising his role for two episodes. He will first appear in the eleventh episode of Season 8. Amell's Ronnie Raymond was first introduced in the first season of The Flash in 2014 as the fiancee of Caitlin Snow (played by Danielle Panabaker) who everyone thought was dead. He later became half of the superhero Firestorm, along with Martin Stein (played by Victor Garber). In the Season 2 premiere, it was revealed that Ronnie died while trying to save Central City. Jefferson Jackson (played by Franz Drameh) later took over the role as the second half of Firestorm in the Arrowverse.

Although his character was killed off, Amell did return to The Flash in Season 2 as an evil alternate version of Raymond from Earth-2. When asked in 2019 about the possibility of returning to the series, Amell said, "Oh, yeah. Anytime that they want me to and I'm available, I'm there. I love everyone on that show."

Amell currently stars in Amazon Prime Video's Upload. He also starred and produced 2019's Code 8, along with his cousin and Arrow star Stephen Amell (directed by Jeff Chan). He will also be appearing in the upcoming Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, directed by Johannes Roberts.

RELATED: 'The Flash' Season 8 Stages a 'Glee' Reunion With Max Adler Returning as The Hotness

Amell is not the only former cast member returning for The Flash's eighth season. Rick Cosnett, who played Eddie Thawne in the show's first season, will also be returning to the series in a flashback episode. Tom Cavanagh is also returning to the series for the Armageddon crossover as the Reverse-Flash/Eobard Thawne.

Amell's episodes will air when The Flash returns from its hiatus in March 2022. In the meantime, fans can see the Scarlet Speedster in new episodes that are currently airing on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

'The Flash' Season 8 Will Bring Back Fan Favorite Characters for Five-Part Premiere Event Two parts of the Legion of Doom are returning!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email