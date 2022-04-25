Fans of The Flash have a new look at what Team Flash and Central City will have to deal with for the rest of the season, in a new trailer for the rest of the CW show's eighth season. Showcasing The Flash (Grant Gustin) racing through Central City with the gold boots gifted to him by Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), the trailer sets up a new, grand adventure for the speedster, the likes of which we've never seen before.

The trailer also shows off Frost (Danielle Panabaker) with Caitlin Snow's mother, Dr. Tannhauser. Although Frost and Caitlin used to share the same body, they separated into two different people during the seventh season, and when Tannhauser asks Frost if it's normal for her to be a hero, she replies with "What can I say? It's a living." Barry then gives a speech about how Team Flash is a family, and that they will stop anyone who tries to hurt a member of their family. The trailer also shows Barry and Iris West-Allen's (Candice Patton) future daughter Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) comforting Barry about how everyone loses faith in themselves sometimes. Nora, along with her brother Bart (Jordan Fisher) have made multiple visits to the past to team up with the Flash as XS and Impulse. The trailer concludes with Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) telling Barry to trust himself and run into the unknown.

The Flash's eighth season premiered on November 16. Last month, the series was renewed for a ninth season, making it the longest-running series in The CW's Arrowverse, surpassing Arrow, which concluded after eight seasons. The ninth season will also make it the second-longest running series on the network based on a DC Comics character after Smallville, which ran for ten seasons between 2001-2011.

So far, The Flash and Superman & Lois are the only Arrowverse series confirmed to return next year, with fans waiting to learn about the fates of Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. Despite the show returning next year, there will be some finality to the series this season. "We're coming to the end of a three-year master plan that I've had with the show at seasons 6, 7, and 8," showrunner Eric Wallce previously told Entertainment Weekly.

The Flash currently airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on The CW. In the meantime, check out the new trailer for Season 8 below:

