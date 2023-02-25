Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1-3 of CW's The Flash Season 9As The Flash continues its ninth and final season, the characters face the constant question of secret identities once again. A long-standing staple of the superhero genre, secret identities often cause problems for the hero. While the concept of protecting their civilian life is understandable, there is always a conflict. Either they can't tell someone and end up hurting them, or the wrong person finds out and uses it against them. After nine seasons, The Flash's Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) should know how to handle it, but it's not that simple.

Barry leans towards being arguably too free with his secret. It's understandable that the entire Team Flash knows, as they work together, and a few people from his CSI job, including Captain Singh (Patrick Sabongui) and Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore). Then there are the Arrowverse crossovers and that expansive roster of heroes who also know Barry. Altogether, it makes the list of who knows Barry's identity as the Flash pretty long. But, on top of that, there are the villains who know. Reverse Flash (Matt Letscher), Zoom (Teddy Sears), Cicada (Chris Klein), and even smaller antagonists like Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian) or Music Meister (Darren Criss) have learned the truth about who Flash is. Sometimes it seems unnecessary that he wears a mask at all. But the constant struggle of keeping his identity under wraps seems to have changed Barry's perspective. As Season 9, Episode 3, "The Rogues of War," raises the issue again, Barry takes a less-impulsive approach to revealing himself, and this time, it's not such a bad thing after all.

What Happens in "The Rogues of War" Episode of 'The Flash'?

With a villain still unknown to the team stealing tech from around the city with the help of surprisingly well-equipped Rogues, Barry and his friends consider what this new player may want. The pieces stolen point to one thing: a cosmic treadmill. They determine that the final item on the list of parts can only be found in one place, the Military Base. Due to past circumstances, there's no hope of asking kindly for the part, so they plan to steal it themselves. But the building is well protected and has powerful meta dampeners, preventing Barry's speed. And the specific skills needed mean most of Team Flash can't help. Barry and Hartley Rathaway (Andy Mientus), the reformed villain once known as the Pied Piper, agree that their best bet is recruiting their own team of Rogues. This team includes the rehabilitated criminal Jaco (Max Adler), a fire-meta whom the Flash stopped from robbing a bank, Goldface (Damion Poitier), the gang leader who had a run-in with Officer Barry Allen a few years back, and Mark Blaine (Jon Cor), Frost's (Danielle Panabaker) boyfriend who blames Barry for preventing her resurrection. While Hartley and Mark are well aware of Barry's superhero alter ego, the others know him only as a CSI.

At the beginning of the mission, Barry doesn't trust the team, despite picking them out himself. And as they fight with each other, it only gets worse. Eventually, they leave him behind, planning to steal the tech by themselves rather than listening to Barry. After a conversation with Iris (Candice Patton) about the situation, Barry realizes he needs to trust them. He shows up to apologize just before the heist begins and Goldface questions how he made it there so quickly. Barry initially attempts to conceal his identity, but Jaco claims to have figured it out due to Barry and the Flash having the same coffee order. Once Goldface catches on, Barry drops the facade, working with the Rogues with both of his identities. After attempting to make a point about trusting them, how can he not?

Trusting people with the secret is always a risk, especially the unrepentant Goldface, but that's not what blows up in Barry's face this time. Mark, still mad about the Frost situation, betrays Barry, and the main villain, Red Death (Javicia Leslie) gets the last piece of tech she needs. This puts the timeline at risk. Despite not initially knowing about Barry's identity and formerly coming into conflict with the Flash, both Jaco and Goldface stick to the plan and help Barry in the fight. Afterward, Barry explains the danger they are in to the remaining Rogues, and Jaco agrees to help if needed. Goldface may have selfish reasons, but he agrees as well. In fact, Hartley, who has worked with Barry on several occasions, is the most reluctant, though he is also convinced to help if Barry finds a way to beat Red Death. Revealing his secret to known antagonists could easily have made things harder for Barry, but in his desperation for help, he did what he needed to, and ended up with more potential allies.

Why Is It Important That Barry Revealed His Identity in 'The Flash'?

Maybe this time Barry didn't set out to tell his secret but was figured out because of his carelessness. What is important here is that he embraces it and doesn't try to lie. It seems that almost every character knows the truth these days. And if Jaco figured it out from a coffee order, who else has realized it through Barry's carelessness? The Flash is no longer stressing the secret but accepting the fact that it's not well-concealed.

The truth is, the secret identity angle is played out on The Flash. Nine seasons have covered a lot of ground and repeating plots gets boring. Barry fessing up to Jaco and Goldface is not an accident on the show's part, but a decision to skip the repetitive drama that usually accompanies the identity reveal. Though these two characters don't seem to be joining the regular team yet, it’s implied that they will be back to help, when the time is right — and that’s the best solution. Despite his ever-increasing speed and long-standing status as a hero, Barry is always finding himself fighting villains he can’t hope to beat by himself. But Team Flash is already full and with a limited time left, they don't need any permanent additions. Still, a few semi-dependable Rogues would be a welcome appearance from time to time.

