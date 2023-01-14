The Flash is warming up for its final run next month, and viewers just got their next look at the upcoming ninth season. Arrowverse star David Ramsey (John Diggle) recently shared a new behind-the-scenes look via Instagram featuring him with The Flash lead Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) and fellow returning co-stars Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash). Ramsey's BTS follows shortly after Amell enticed viewers with his own cryptic teaser.

Ramsey's photo features the group suited up in their familiar heroic outfits, teasing an epic team-up for a battle they'll all likely be part of. With Amell back in the Green Arrow suit, the post continues hints at him returning in a fighting capacity. Details on whether it will be due to a flashback or some sort of timeline manipulation remain under wraps. Furthermore, Ramsey congratulates Team Flash and expresses his gratitude for the fans: "Congratulations to Team Flash for nine incredible seasons. But most importantly.. thank ALL OF YOU for your undying support for this universe. None of this is possible without you! Enjoy the mashup you had no idea you needed!"

Ramsey and Lonsdale's returns were announced earlier this month, with Amell's reveal coming the day after. They continue to bulk-up an exciting line-up of returning faces, including Flash alum Sendhil Ramamurthy as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork, Supergirl's Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, and Batwoman's Javicia Leslie appearing as Red Death. The Flash's executive producer Eric Wallace shared his excitement for the castings, promising "an epic-yet-emotional episode" with the guest stars.

Image via The CW

RELATED: How Is Oliver Queen Returning to 'The Flash'?

The Flash Season 9 picks up one week following Barry's defeat of Reverse Flash, and he and Iris finally have time to reconnect and become closer with each other. However, a powerful group of Rogues enter Central City and threaten the couple's newfound bliss. So, Barry and the team set out to stop them, only to face an even greater, deadlier challenge to the city and Flash's legacy.

Along with the aforementioned cast, Season 9 stars Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, Brandon McKnight, Jon Cor, Richard Harmon, Max Adler, Andy Maines, and Daimon Poitier. For the time being, no further cast — returning or new — has been formally announced or teased.

The Flash Season 9 premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Check out Ramsey's full post below: