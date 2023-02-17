Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of CW's The Flash Season 9

From the very beginning of CW's The Flash, Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) has been an integral part of the team. But as the show enters its ninth and final season, the character seems to have exited. The Flash has long relied on its ensemble cast, but over the years many faces have disappeared. Of the original team members, Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes) and the ever-changing Wells (Tom Cavanagh) are no longer on the show. Additionally, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) has become more of a guest than a series regular. This makes Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton), and Caitlin the final members of the original team to be on the show. However, after a lot of ups and downs faced by Caitlin and her other half, Frost, their storyline has seemingly come to an end — but Panabaker isn't gone. Season 9 of The Flash has made the bold move to write off both Frost and Caitlin, replacing her with a new "sister," Khione. While the multi-person plot isn't new to the show or Caitlin, it's an unfortunate direction for this late in the show. As the final season begins, there isn't enough time to get to know a new character, especially if it deprives a well-loved character of a full conclusion.

A Refresher on 'The Flash's Caitlin Snow

As the team's resident doctor, Caitlin nursed Barry back to health after he was struck by lightning in the beginning of The Flash Season 1. She also was responsible for making sure he remained healthy as he learned to use his powers. After the particle accelerator exploded, she was one of the few S.T.A.R. Labs employees who remained with Harrison Wells. The Flash also explored the loss of Caitlin's fiancé, Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell), and his return as Firestorm. Ronnie continued to return, only to die again several times, making it difficult for Caitlin to move on.

Over its nine seasons, The Flash has not always known what to do with her. In Season 2, she develops a relationship with "Jay Garrick," who is actually their enemy Zoom (Teddy Sears) in disguise. Season 2 also introduces her to her Earth-2 doppelganger Killer Frost, who works with Zoom. Caitlin's interaction with her doppelganger awakens repressed powers. Initially, she tries to figure it out without the team but loses control of herself when using her powers. This quest connects her to another villain romance with Julien Albert (Tom Felton), who serves Savitar. After an explosion impales her, Caitlin dies, and Killer Frost takes over her body.

Killer Frost exists because, as a child, Caitlin's father conducted experimental cryogenic gene therapies on her in an attempt to freeze the ASL gene she inherited. He succeeded, but it resulted in Caitlin manifesting a dual personality, who became Killer Frost. With the cryogenic powers, Killer Frost only appears when Caitlin is in danger. But once Frost gains control, Frost sides with Savitar, despite the team's attempts to turn her back into Caitlin. Frost betrays Savitar to save Caitlin's friends, and ultimately Caitlin and Frost learn to share a body. Frost still tends to get into trouble, and the two struggle to communicate. When DeVoe blocks Frost from Caitlin, she realizes how much she misses her other identity and does everything she can to recover Frost. Afterward, they work as a team though they occupy one body, until exposure to the Mirror Monarch's rays replicated Frost's cells, making her a new body. The team plans to reunite them, but Frost doesn't want to. They end up remaining as two individuals, taking on a sister relationship. With her new life, Frost searches for a purpose, eventually finding it in protecting Caitlin. This culminates in her Season 8 sacrifice when she takes Deathstorm's powers to save Caitlin, fulfilling her purpose. But Caitlin never gave up on getting her sister back, killing herself in the process.

What’s Going on in Season 9 of 'The Flash'?

The device meant to bring Frost back ends up erasing Caitlin's memory and killing her character — but her body remains, now hosting Khione. After Caitlin's off-screen death, Team Flash realizes they only have the ability to bring back either Caitlin or Frost and debate if they should right Caitlin's death or honor her final wish of resurrecting Frost. In the end, they realize that only Khione has the right to the decision. Reluctant to lose her life or freedom, Khione chooses to remain as she is and experience the world. While narratively, it makes sense, Khione seems like poor planning. Replacing Caitlin so late in the series with a completely new character only disappoints those who enjoyed her as she was. Frost has been around for a while and has made a name for both Caitlin and herself. Her powers allow her to be more a part of Team Flash's battles than Caitlin, and her storyline of discovering her identity was well done. Yet Caitlin remains the original Snow from Season 1, and as such, has a special place in the fans' hearts. As one of the few lead characters who have been present from the beginning, replacing Caitlin for the final season is a dubious choice.

Caitlin Deserved Better, Especially for 'The Flash's Final Season

As a character who was such a large part of The Flash, Caitlin deserved better than an off-screen death. Besides, it seems too late in the series to introduce a new lead, though Khione may be a perfectly fine character. As of yet, Khione has no connection to the season's villain, Red Death, which would explain her appearance. Overall, it's a shame that she comes at the expense of Caitlin and Frost, who were important parts of the team. Writing off these two major characters for The Flash's final season is a mistake, especially since they don't have to. Admittedly, Frost got a satisfying conclusion by sacrificing herself, though the character will be missed. However, Caitlin's death was rushed and unnecessary. Writing Caitlin out now deprives her of a conclusion to her character arc. Panabaker is clearly willing to return, so why make a new character instead of giving a satisfying ending to an old one?

