It has been widely known that CW had announced that The Flash would be ending with its upcoming ninth season. The series is the longest-running show in the history of superhero shows pioneered by the network, moving past Arrow with its new season. With almost a decade under its belt, it’s time to bid farewell to the show, and the series will be wrapping up on its own terms rather than with abrupt cancelation. In a bid to make the final season as enthralling and as memorable as possible, the show has cast Batwoman star Javicia Leslie.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Leslie’s role in the final season has been kept a mystery. The key information as to how many episodes the actress might be appearing in is also unknown at this time. Whatever the nature of her appearance in the final season might be, Leslie will be no stranger to the Arrowverse. The actress replaced Ruby Rose in the second season of Batwoman, taking on the mantle for a 31-episode run, and this casting announcement comes a few months after the show was canceled by the CW after three seasons.

The announcement of the cancellation of Batwoman was first put out by the show’s showrunner Caroline Dries, who tweeted her disappointment about the development but was grateful for the team at her disposal, writing in part, ”What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series." Dries’ time helming the show was not entirely plain sailing, as evidenced by the departure of the show’s initial star, Rose. The actress departed after the first season and later levied accusations against the entire production. Leslie’s arrival to take the role made her the first Black actress to portray the DC heroine.

Leslie will be joining the production of the final season, which is billed to wrap in March 2023. The season will also be shorter than its predecessors, with only 13 episodes set to air next year. It was announced in August that the season was ending and showrunner Eric Wallace put out a statement that read in part, "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.” Wallace goes on to thank the cast and crew while setting sights on making the last season memorable. The show’s star, Grant Gustin who plays the titular hero, also reacted to the news terming it “bittersweet” while also thanking fans, the actor was glad the show will “finish on our terms.”

Season 9 of The Flash is in production and is expected to air in 2023. Watch a trailer for the eighth season below: