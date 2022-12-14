Supergirl may be over, but Dreamer isn't done with her work yet. TV Insider has announced that Nicole Maines will reprise her role as Nia Nal/Dreamer for The Flash's final season. She will be the second Arrowverse alum to return for the show's farewell. She joins Batwoman star Javicia Leslie, who is set to appear as Red Death.

Maines made her Arrowverse debut in Supergirl's fourth season with Nia's introduction. When viewers first met her, she was a new reporter for CatCo Media. After her mother's death, Nia stepped into her powers and became the superhero Dreamer. Nia was a welcome addition to the series and made history as the first trans superhero on television, and Maines herself is a fierce LGBTQ+ advocate. She participated in DC's pride anthology series for 2021 and 2022, and is currently writing a Dreamer-centric graphic novel alongside artist Rye Hickman. Beyond Supergirl, she has starred in Darby and the Dead, Good Trouble, and Bit.

The Flash Season 9 is set to pick up one week after Season 8's finale after Flash and Reverse Flash battled it out. Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris are closer than ever, but a dangerous group in Central City complicates their lives. While not much information is known about Dreamer's involvement just yet, showrunner Eric Wallace revealed to TV Insider that viewers will see Nia and Iris team up: "Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (Candace Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.”

Wallace speaks for many fans as he expressed his excitement on welcoming Maines to The Flash team: "As Supergirl fans ourselves, all of us here on The Flash are SUPER-excited to have Nicole join Team Flash for a one-off adventure as we put together our final season. Nicole is a fantastically talented actress and I’m so happy she’s agreed to be part of a very special Season 9 episode..."

The Flash first premiered in 2014 and centers on Barry Allen, a CSI for Central City Police whose life is forever altered after he's struck by lightning and gains powers. He soon becomes The Flash and protects the city from meta-human threats. Currently, the series is one of the last standing superhero shows from The CW, as everything except Superman & Lois has been cancelled at the network. It is also one of the longest running shows and the most watched. With its ninth season on the horizon, The Flash has surpassed flagship Arrowverse series Arrow, which ran for eight seasons total.

The Flash returns for its ninth and final season Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.