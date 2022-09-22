The Flash will be going up against a new version of a classic villain in the show's final season. According to Deadline, Richard Harmon has been cast as the show's new Captain Boomerang. Harmon will play the Owen Mercer version of the villain.

Mercer was first introduced in DC Comics in Identity Crisis #3 and was created by Brad Meltzer and Rags Morales. In Season 9 of The Flash, the character is described as having a chip on his shoulder, and has recently been released from prison. Harmon is well-known for playing John Murphy in The CW's The 100. His other previous work includes 2018's I Still See You (directed by Scott Speer) and 2013's Evangeline (directed by Karen Lam).

In the Arrowverse, the mantle of Captain Boomerang was previously used by Digger Harkness (Nick E. Tarabay). The Flash teamed-up with Oliver Queen/The Arrow (Stephen Amell) to stop the villain in the Season 3 Arrow episode "The Brave and the Bold." Harkness was later killed off in the Arrow Season 5 episode "Lian Yu." Captain Boomerang isn't the only mantle to be used by multiple villains in The Flash. Throughout the series, Barry has gone up against the Weather Wizard/Mark Mardon (Liam McIntyre) multiple times. In the fifth season, Mardon's daughter Joss Jackam (Reina Hardesty) is introduced, who becomes the Weather Witch. In the first episode of The Flash's eighth season, Barry goes up against the Royal Flush Gang. However, this is a different version of the group than the one Oliver Queen/The Arrow faced in the first season of Arrow.

The Flash ending with its upcoming ninth season was announced in August. "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor, and spectacle," showrunner Eric Wallace previously said about the series ending. "And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race." The ninth season will not only conclude The Flash, but also end the Arrowverse franchise, which began in 2012 with Arrow.

In April, both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled. Superman & Lois was also revealed to be set in an alternate universe, outside of the Arrowverse. In January, it was reported that a series focusing on Arrow's John Diggle (David Ramsey) was in development. However, the series could be set in the Superman & Lois universe, which has its own version of Diggle, also played by Ramsey.

The final season of The Flash will air on The CW in 2023. In the meantime, check out a promo for the show's Season 8 crossover "Armageddon" below: