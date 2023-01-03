The ninth and final season of The CW's The Flash is promising to be the show's biggest season yet, not only because it's the show's final run, but also because many familiar Arrowverse faces are returning. After previously announcing Nicole Maines and Javicia Leslie, the show has revealed that David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Sendhil Ramamurthy are set to reprise their roles.

Ramsey has long been an Arrowverse staple and first appeared as John Diggle/Spartan in flagship series Arrow. After the show ended in 2020, Ramsey continued to hold guest spots in Batwoman, Supergirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. This latest announcement marks Ramsey's return to The Flash after he previously guest starred in multiple episodes (including the crossovers) throughout the years. In a statement, Executive producer Eric Wallace said that Diggle "holds a special place in our hearts" and praised the "commanding presence and commitment to excellence" that Ramsey brings.

Lonsdale initially joined the series in Season 2 and played Iris' brother Wally West. Down the line, Wally joined the speedster ranks and became Kid Flash. After a steady three-season-and-some-change run, plus appearing in a handful of episodes of Legends of Tomorrow, Lonsdale departed the role and pursued other projects. Wallace teases that Wally's return is "a special and heartfelt" story, and viewers will see "a brilliant performance from Keiynan that showcases a side of Wally West you’ve never seen before."

Image via CW

Last but not least, Ramamurthy will reprise his role as Dr. Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork. His introduction came in Season 6. For the show, Ramsey was a research oncologist pursuing a cure for cancer after the death of his mother. His research led him down a steep slope that transformed him into the massive, creepy blood monster Bloodwork. Team Flash eventually stopped him and sent him to A.R.G.U.S where Ramsey hinted at a bigger plan. About Ramamurthy's return, Wallace revealed the team were trying to bring him back somehow and knew they wanted him to be part of "Flash's final race." He teased that Bloodwork is the catalyst for "one of the Flash’s wildest and most emotional adventures yet."

Season 9 is set to pick up one week following the events of Season 8's finale. After Flash and Reverse Flash battled once more, Barry and Iris have grown closer than ever. Unfortunately, a new threat enters Central City that will complicate their lives. This final season also marks the end of the Arrowverse shows.

The Flash Season 9 premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, available next day on The CW app and website. Watch the trailer below: