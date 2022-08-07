Almost a decade since the show’s premiere, The Flash is set to hang up its cape. It was reported only a few days ago that the upcoming ninth season of the Arrowverse show is set to be its last on the CW. This is not surprising as the CW has been cleaning house in recent months with the cancellation of several shows including Batwoman, Legacies, Legends of Tomorrow, and Naomi, to name a few. The good news is that with the knowledge of foresight, The Flash will go out on its own terms, and hopefully with a bang.

The show’s star, Grant Gustin who plays the titular character, confirmed as much when addressing the news of the show’s approaching end. Gustin called the news “bittersweet” while thanking fans, the cast, and the crew for their support, adding that the show has only gone on as long as it has thanks to the support of the fans. In his heartfelt post, the actor also added that his years playing the iconic character had been an “incredible” journey, and he was “honored to be associated with this character” for the rest of his life and career. For the upcoming season, Gustin was appreciative of the fact The Flash will “finish on our terms”, while also sharing excitement to return to the character “one more time”, adding that he will “enjoy making [the season]”.

Grant’s social media post was accompanied by the following caption which succinctly evoked the sentiment his video also conveyed, “Thank you to all our Flash fans who helped allow us to go this long. Let’s do one more run together.”

As earlier mentioned, news of The Flash ending was not unexpected. But beyond the CW’s total overhaul, Gustin’s 15-episode contract for Season 9 was a clear indicator of what was to come. However, going on to become one of the longest-running CW shows at the moment, and the longest-running Arrowverse show is certainly a win for the series.

The Flash, which premiered in 2014, followed Barry Allen who gets struck by lightning and gains the power of super speed, becoming the fastest man alive and the superhero – The Flash. He uses his newfound abilities to protect his city – Central city, and the people he loves. The series was an immediate fan favorite upon release, which explains its longevity. It was praised for its light-hearted tone in an era when the superhero genre leaned towards darker retellings, as well as the show's high regard for its source material.

Beyond Gustin, the series also starred Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Tom Cavanagh, Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Nicolet, and more. During its run, it also had notable guests from the other CW Arrowverse shows including Stephen Amell, Caity Lotz, Emily Bett Rickards, and Melissa Benoist to name a few.

As Gustin stated, the news of the show’s cancellation is definitely bittersweet; however, it will certainly be interesting to see how the acclaimed series will end its run when the final season returns next year.

Check out Gustin’s social media post below: